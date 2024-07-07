‘Quad Stomp’ King Jay Cutler Reveals His Favorite Leg Workout Machine

Jay Cutler has never failed to stun the audience with his massive physique that eventually won him four Mr. Olympia titles. His USP was his quads he would often show off on stage with his iconic move – the Quad Stomp.

Now, at 51, Cutler is setting fitness goals with his well-maintained structure that has still held on to some detailed conditioning after all these years. He shares workout tips, some top-ranking exercises, and his picks on the kind of training routine that would provide the desired hypertrophy.

From the young to the old, everyone has often looked forward to Cutler’s advice on bodybuilding and fitness all over social media. Recently, he disclosed some of his favorites, particularly his go-to machine that gave him title-winning legs.

Cutler has always preferred the horizontal leg press for its versatility and ability to balance out the pressure. While he has tried several kinds of leg press machines over his vast and illustrious career, he chose the one that spared his knees from knocking out while also giving him the desired pump.

“Ive done just about every leg press machine you could imagine, and I really love the horizontal leg press and the way it takes pressure off the knees and the back!”

While he initially recommended sticking to his all-time preferred rep range of 8-12, he believed that a horizontal leg press expanded the horizons in that arena. The user would push outward more, and if done during a warm-up session, it could hold the potential to increase the rep range for a better pump.

“Sometimes, higher reps…I would suggest even going up to 15-20 reps sometimes…I always start my workout with a leg extension and then I move into some sort of a pressing movement, before I go into the heavier compounds.”

The horizontal leg press machine could be rare in gyms, but Cutler highly recommended it if available. He already has one in his Vegas gym and uses it to keep himself fit and spry well into his fifties.

Has Jay Cutler teased a new fitness challenge for himself?

Last year, Cutler took the internet by storm when he flaunted his progress following a fitness challenge he designed for himself. The Fit-for-50 challenge aimed at him maximizing his build and conditioning while keeping up safety measures owing to his injuries and age. The results were stunning and fans were curious if he planned on renewing the challenge for another season.

Turns out, not only did he declare his wish to keep up the task, but he also revealed in his podcast how he had already begun the work. The new Fit-for-51 challenge would be a bit different since he wanted to involve fans more, as he took them on a journey through his training. Rather than focusing on definition alone, he wanted to get fuller and make his muscles pop a bit. He’s got his meal prep in check and, if all goes well, fans might get to see a new version of Jay Cutler in the future.