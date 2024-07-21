“This Would Hurt Feelings…”: Jay Cutler Stuns the Bodybuilding World With His ‘Prep Files’ From 2010

Jay Cutler has been one of the outstanding bodybuilders, respected across various generations because of his conditioning and genetics. At 50, he still stuns with his strength and mass, aiming for a better physique every year.

Recently, he reminisced about his Mr. Olympia days, where he was hailed as one of the winning contenders on stage amongst several others. His quad stomp and definition had garnered several people’s love and adoration. Throughout his career, he won four Mr. Olympia titles and rose to fame after beating eight-time champion Ronnie Coleman’s reign.

His last Olympia title was in 2010, when he was at his peak best – narrow waist, the Christmas tree back, and quads the size of a human head – Cutler‘s legacy on stage had grown bigger and better. He posted a picture from his preparation at the time, curious to see if anyone could recognize the year.

“#throwbackthursday Prep files edition! Guess which year this was!?”

Immediately, his coach Hany Rambod, who had been his trainer at the time, chimed in:

“2010 Olympia Check in Pics…”

Trainer and gym buddy Eric DiLauro got his due credits for the picture:

“My photo skills lol #teamhuge”

Phil Heath, who not only trained alongside him under Rambod but also competed against him on stage, was in awe of Cutler’s physique:

“F***in Monster!!!! This would hurt feelings on stage today”

One fan asserted how the icon’s physique at the time was so impressive that even current-day champions couldn’t beat it:

“Guys dont even come close to you now.”

Following the sentiment, another fan chimed in about how the sport isn’t the same anymore:

“They don’t make them like they used too…”

Several other elites from the bodybuilding community, including Dr. Mike Israetel, left emojis to applaud the 4x Mr. Olympia icon. Even now, Cutler hasn’t lost touch with the gym or his workout routine at all. If anything, he has gotten more serious about it.

Jay Cutler is now on a new fitness challenge

Before turning 50, Cutler challenged himself to build the best physique he could at that age, in a safe way, with some intense lifestyle changes. Calling it the Fit-for-50 challenge, he wanted to test the limits of his physique and how well it’d respond to bodybuilding training after all this time.

At the end of the program, he broke the internet with impeccable conditioning and muscle mass that looked incredible for a 50-year-old. After riding the highs of that process, Cutler declared that he was hungry for more.

In a video last month on his YouTube channel, he revealed how he had already begun his fitness challenge for when he would turn 51. The new goal is to increase his size and get jacked, for which he needs to focus on his diet alongside an intense training plan.