7-Time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Underlines the Benefits of Cold Exposure in Fat Reduction

Weight loss has been a hot topic of conversation in the fitness world for a long time. Exercise enables fat to burn inside the body, which has a beneficial effect on one’s weight. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests exposing oneself to cold water/exposure as an interesting method of burning fat in his newsletter.

According to the Austrian Oak, most people know the methods to burn fat, but few are aware of freezing it. Just like every time, the former bodybuilder has backed up his remarks with additional research, as he writes:

“Research suggests that cold exposure might help you burn more calories — but you must read the fine print because it doesn’t work how you’ve been told.”

The cold exposure he describes is an individual being exposed to cold water. While an average person may prefer to relax in warm water, Schwarzenegger recommends that his ‘village’ members spend a significant amount of time in cold water.

Researchers discovered that 195 minutes of exposure in these settings might speed up the calorie burn process by activating brown adipose tissue (BAT). According to research, BAT is a type of fat that is activated at cold temperatures. This is also known as brown fat, and it is present in far smaller amounts in the body than white fat.

When activated in cold temperatures, it uses energy (burns calories) to warm up the body while also burning fat. However, the Terminator actor raised a concern; he mentioned that this method can increase a person’s cravings.

“In several studies, even though those exposed to cold burned more calories, the participants didn’t lose more weight.”

Schwarzenegger notes that anyone participating in this cold exposure should be prepared to control their appetite. Cravings cause a person to eat extra food, negating the weight loss technique and rendering the entire process ineffective. According to the former bodybuilder, cold exposure has several other benefits for the body, including:

“Cold exposure has many potential benefits, including better recovery and reduced inflammation. It can also boost dopamine and increase energy.”

Along with this approach, Schwarzenegger recommends a nutritious diet, exercise, and getting enough sleep to maintain a healthy body. Sleep is a vital part of everyone’s lives, and the former bodybuilder constantly includes it in his list of recommendations for keeping the body fit. Schwarzenegger additionally suggests sleeping on a cool mattress, which enhances the overall benefits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recommendation to enhance sleep and recovery

Apart from routinely lifting weights in the gym, the recovery phase that follows is crucial. The recuperation phase enables muscle hypertrophy that leads to muscular development and improves total strength. Sleep, on the other hand, helps in the recuperation process by making a person feel relaxed. According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, adopting a cool mattress will help an individual sleep better and for long periods.

The technique also helps with REM sleep, which is the stage of sleep during which the majority of dreams occur, according to research. This promotes a more calm sleep procedure, which improves cognitive health and wellness. The Austrian Oak advises his ‘village’ members to choose a temperature ranging from 60 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

For individuals without a temperature-controlled mattress, he suggests keeping their room as dark as possible to allow for natural cooling. All the aforementioned factors improve one’s sleep, which leads to better mental and physical health.