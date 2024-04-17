Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils How Sleeping on Cool Mattress Affects Sleep and Recovery

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lifting weights and gradually increasing them is crucial to achieving a good physique. However, the often overlooked recovery phase is equally important for hypertrophy and good health, and sleep is part of this recovery process. In his recent newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger highlights the importance of sleep and suggests using a cold mattress to improve the process.

Many studies imply that a heated mattress has numerous health benefits. This gentle warmth helps enhance blood circulation, relieve muscle tension, and help with illnesses like arthritis or back pain. However, highlighting new scientific studies, the Austrian Oak writes:

“New research suggests that sleeping on a cool mattress can improve your sleep and recovery.”

The research that the former bodybuilder highlighted compared the participants’ sleep in two distinct groups. One group of participants slept on a usual mattress, while the other slept on a cool one. Schwarzenegger shares the research findings as he writes:

“Those using the sleep pod fell asleep faster, stayed asleep longer, and had higher-quality sleep. Specifically, they increased their deep and REM sleep, improved cardiovascular recovery, and reported feeling calmer and more comfortable.”

Schwarzenegger discussed the benefits of REM sleep in an earlier edition of the newsletter. It is a procedure that begins after 90 minutes of sleeping. Because this particular process has several health advantages, resting comfortably on a cool mattress becomes critical.

The Austrian Oak also explains how the body goes through a cooling period when sleeping. This cooldown also speeds up the brain’s recovery process, significantly improving cognitive well-being. However, heated conditions can completely disrupt the process.

“Prior research found that warm conditions can be a reason why you struggle to fall asleep. In another study, people who used a cooling mattress fell asleep 58 percent faster.”

Aside from highlighting its numerous benefits, the Terminator actor also provided an alternative for people who do not have a temperature-controlled mattress. He urges his ‘village’ members to keep their rooms as cold and dark as possible. Any temperature between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit fits the necessary range.

Although sleep appears to be a straightforward process, several elements influence it. One of the things that can negatively impact sleep is alcohol, which may not only disrupt it but also cause a variety of other health problems.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the dark side of regular alcohol consumption

Alcohol may temporarily soothe the consumer’s mind, but the harm it does to one’s body is significant. Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses how habitual consumption may impact the sleep cycle negatively. However, the former bodybuilder points out that individuals who did not drink alcohol regularly had better REM sleep.

The average human body requires at least 20 minutes of REM sleep to get the benefits, but this was completely absent in individuals who frequently consumed alcohol. The Austrian Oak, though, is against drinking, but for those who really want to, he advised drinking it in moderation and a few hours before bedtime. By adhering to this technique, one may still enjoy alcohol, but with reduced negative impacts on a good night’s sleep.