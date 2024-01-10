7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on How “Sleep Might Be the Best Way to Boost Your Performance”

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been an inspiration to many ever since he arrived in America. The 76-year-old’s life journey has been nothing but spectacular, and Schwarzenegger has ensured he shares all his learnings and advice with his members. Through his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnold provides everyday health tips and advice for a healthy lifestyle.

In his recent newsletter, the Austrian Oak writes about how sleep is one of the most important aspects of one’s life. Getting enough sleep helps prevent a range of health issues, including heart disease and depression. Scientists have also found that sleep deprivation makes workouts much worse and affects our bodies in more ways than one can imagine.

A recent study was conducted on a group of people to understand how sleep loss may influence subsequent physical performance. Through the results generated, it was seen that sleep loss appears to hurt exercise performance. Individuals should avoid situations that lead to sleep deprivation or late restrictions.

“A good night’s sleep might be the best way to boost your performance. Not getting enough rest caused poor performance in skill acquisition and significant decreases in endurance, strength, power, and HIIT-style workouts.”

To make things clear, the Austrian Oak states that if you sleep less than 6 hours, any type of workout will be worse for your body. Improper sleeping routines also lead to weight gain. Sometimes, it is not easy for one to get as much as is required. Hence, if you need to choose between waking up early or going to bed late, research suggests that burning the midnight oil is less harmful.

“Those who slept less than 5 hours per night weighed an average of 5 pounds more than those who slept more than 7 hours per night.”

In addition, sleep plays an important role in metabolism, the growth and repair of tissues, and ensuring memory and decision-making are all working optimally. All these processes impact sporting performance. However, there is one factor that could affect our performance. As research suggested, afternoon workouts proved worse than those done in the morning.

“If you’re sleep-deprived, your best bet might be shifting your workout to the morning.“

The Terminator has also suggested a few tips that one could use to improve their sleep, which also helps in being healthier.

Cut off from technology

Try to sleep in a cool room

Stop eating 2 to 3 hours before you go to sleep

Getting sunlight in your eyes early in the morning

Improve your rest by going to bed at a similar time and following a set routine.

Furthermore, research has also shown that individuals who don’t get good sleep could also develop Alzheimer’s in the long run. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed how a particular nutrient could help prevent this major disease.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the one nutrient integral to brain health

In an earlier edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger mentioned how a certain nutrient can improve the quality of your brain health. The former Mr. Universe suggested that getting a good dose of daily vitamin D can do wonders for the brain.

Arnie referenced over 50 studies conducted by scientists who analyzed the relationship among vitamins and minerals, genetic variants, and disease. It was concluded in the study that a higher level of vitamin D is directly related to lowering the chances of an individual getting Alzheimer’s.

While the reasons cited for the incidence of Alzheimer’s can vary, the governor has focused on studies that focused on the “buildup of plaque (amyloid-beta, specifically), which causes brain damage.” He added that in the research conducted to find a method to lower the plaque, supplementing with vitamin D was effective.

Though there are no known preventive measures for Alzheimer’s, the bodybuilding champion recommends that exercise, good nutrition, sleep, and social connection can help.