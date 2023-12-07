“Play an Important Role in Preventing Alzheimer’s…” 7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Discusses a Nutrient That Might Help in Preventing Brain Disease

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a regular in giving health tips and pieces of advice to his village members based on scientific research. In a recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger asks an important question: “What if a tiny nutrient deficiency could impact your brain health?“

Alzheimer’s disease has been on the rise for the past few decades. Taking care of the brain and mental health is extremely important to do day-to-day activities and other things efficiently. So, to keep one’s memory in good shape and prevent brain disease, the 7-time Olympia winner suggests having a good dose of vitamin D regularly. Arnie, while citing research, noted:

“Vitamin D could play an important role in preventing Alzheimer’s disease.“

The Governator mentioned that scientists examined more than 50 studies to analyze the relationship between genetic variants, vitamins and minerals, and disease. He wrote that people with better levels of vitamin D had lower chances of getting Alzheimer’s.

“They found that people with higher levels of vitamin D had a 43 percent lower chance of getting Alzheimer’s.”

While Alzheimer’s can happen for multiple reasons, the Terminator actor takes account of the studies that focused on the “buildup of plaque (amyloid-beta, specifically), which causes brain damage.” Schwarzenegger mentioned that the method to lower this plaque is a primary area of research that concentrates on prevention. In this research, they found that “supplementing with Vitamin D could reduce the buildup of the plaque” and further prevent it.

The former California governor also pointed out that supplements might not be the answer just yet. He mentioned that people who consumed vitamin D supplements did not show an association with a lower risk. It could have been because the amount tested in fighting the plague might not be enough, or the benefits of vitamin D from the sunlight could be different from those of the supplements. Arnie, though, suggested that one should keep getting their vitamin D periodically tested.

“It would be beneficial to test your Vitamin D levels to see if you’re in a healthy range.”

While Arnold has indicated to keep getting a good amount of sunlight to prevent the brain disease, that’s not the first nor the only way to fight Alzheimer’s, as per him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests a muscle-building essential to fight Alzheimer’s

In a previous edition, ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed an incredible fitness essential, creatine, that could help in the battle against Alzheimer’s. Studies suggest that this amino acid might improve brain health.

Creatine is known to work by providing energy to the brain cells. According to a study on ‘Creatine as a Therapeutic Target in Alzheimer’s Disease’, the supplement could potentially “help prevent plaque buildup.” The researchers conducted the study on mice, and they found the results to be favorable.

While it has a long way to go, Schwarzenegger doesn’t hesitate to call creatine a “surprising ally.” Arnold recommended including around 3–5 grams of creatine monohydrate every day for efficient results.

However, there is currently no way to prevent this disease; Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that “exercise, good nutrition, sleep, and social connection” are some ways that can help. Being aware of risk factors can help reduce the likelihood of health problems.