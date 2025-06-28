“Must’ve Eaten Like 10 Meals”: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Shocked Reaction to Shaquille O’Neal’s “Staggering” Appetite Resurfaces

Shaquille O’Neal’s combination of size and playing style was unlike anything the basketball world had seen before. There’s a reason he was the most hyped player in the NBA during the 1990s and early 2000s, considered the best in the world by many. Standing at 7’1, weighing over 300 pounds, and carrying just 7.5% body fat, he was built like a tank but moved like a guard. Even today, years after his retirement, fans and even stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger still speak with awe about Shaq’s mix of size, strength, and agility.

There were many big men in the NBA during that era. Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson all boasted size and flair. But Shaq was something different. Even Schwarzenegger, our very own Terminator, was stunned when he first met the NBA legend.

The former Mr. Olympia and action star has seen his fair share of physically gifted athletes, but nothing quite prepared him for Shaq’s sheer size or his staggering appetite. At the end of a recent episode of The Big Podcast, with Arnold as the guest, Shaq included a clip of the Hollywood legend talking about him as a young player during a game at The Garden.

Their first meeting happened at Planet Hollywood. Arnold sat there and watched in disbelief as waitresses kept bringing dish after dish to the table. Shaq, unfazed, kept eating. “He must’ve eaten like 10 meals. It was just staggering the way this guy devoured,” Arnold said.

But what impressed Arnold wasn’t the eating — it was the discipline behind it. Despite consuming an enormous number of calories, Shaq would burn them all off in practice. That’s how he maintained such an elite level of fitness while being the size of a small mountain. Arnold was in shock, which is saying something considering the appetite and dedication he witnessed throughout his years in the bodybuilding world.

While Shaq’s meals and physicality stood out, what truly left a mark on Arnold was the Lakers legend’s personality. “The great thing about him is that he’s a wonderful guy and a very smart guy that has his head together, so I think he’s really gonna go far,” he concluded.

Boy, was Arnold right. Shaq went on to become one of the greatest players to ever hold a basketball. He became a four-time NBA champion, league MVP, three-time Finals MVP, and a 15-time All-Star. Beyond his accomplishments on the court, Shaq is also admired for his generosity and for being someone who consistently looks out for others.