76-Year-Old Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on the Positive Effects of Exercise on Aging

Many people believe that gym goers and workout admirers are mainly young individuals looking for the perfect physique; however, Arnold Schwarzenegger strongly disagrees, stating that it is never too late to start. The bodybuilder has always helped his ‘village’ members improve their health in positive ways, and this time he mentions in his newsletter how any type of physical activity, even after the age of 70, may effectively combat the detrimental impacts of aging.

The Austrian Oak has always been a fitness devotee, and despite his talent in several professions such as acting, governance, and many others, he has never missed a gym session that keeps his physique in the best possible condition.

Keeping themselves physically active is incredibly vital, especially for elderly people, as Schwarzenegger writes:

“Research suggests that exercise can reverse the normal effects of aging, even if you don’t start until your 70s.”

The Terminator actor describes a research study in which two unique groups were observed, one who followed a regular exercise regimen in their everyday routine and the other who remained with their usual practices.

After studying them for almost a year, the results were favorable to those who chose the workout regimen, as he writes:

“The non-exercise group saw decreased aerobic endurance, strength, and mobility, while the exercise group reversed the trend and showed significant improvements in all three categories.”

Additionally, Schwarzenegger states that those in the workout group underwent strength training, flexibility and balance training, and aerobic conditioning. However, physical activity benefits not just an individual’s physique but also their mental health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Magic Pill to Maximize Health-related Benefits

While the fitness community has been seeking the magic pill that will not only provide an ideal figure but also enhance health, Arnold Schwarzenegger advises his ‘village’ members to incorporate any type of physical activity into their daily routines. According to the bodybuilder, any sort of exercise can improve mood and happiness and help fight depression.

He also underwent a study by scientists who examined 218 randomized controlled trials involving more than 14,000 people with severe depressive disorder. The results were astounding, since walking, dancing, strength training, yoga, and cycling effectively eliminated the mental health issues.

Schwarzenegger goes on to assert that including vital therapy in a fitness routine will help an individual reap the most health benefits.