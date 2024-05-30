Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils How Regular Exercise Is the ‘Magic Pill’ for Better Overall Health

Individuals, even if they are fitness aficionados at heart, look for an easier approach to get the ideal body they have always desired. However, there is no easy method to achieve the physique of a Greek God, as they must train and consume a nutritious diet. In his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger also states that no one can acquire such a “magic pill,” but with a slight twist.

The Austrian Oak simply sends out a simple but beneficial piece of advice to his ‘village’ members, which is to attend the gym every day. Regular exercise not only leads to good physical health, but it also has numerous other advantages, as he writes:

“Research suggests that any type of exercise can elevate mood, increase happiness, and help fight against depression.”

The bodybuilding legend explains that this is not the first study to illustrate the link between good physical and mental health. He emphasizes that regular exercise is the only way to address many of the issues that an individual’s body experiences on a daily basis.

According to the Austrian Oak, researchers reviewed 218 randomized controlled trials, including over 14,000 individuals. These people were also suffering from severe depressive disorder, a serious mental health condition. However, the results they obtained were shocking, as regular exercise or simply being active was equal to therapy, as he states:

“They found that everything from walking and dancing to strength training, yoga, and cycling improved depressive symptoms — and were even as effective as some prescription medications and therapy.”

Even if daily exercise and therapy are effective ways to maintain a positive mental state, Schwarzenegger recommends against completely neglecting them. He claims that combining therapy, movement, and medication can result in the most favorable outcome possible.

For people who are already battling with their mental health, the Terminator actor understands that this method may not appear to be the best thing to do; yet, a light-intensity walk can stimulate the necessary chemical changes to raise the person’s overall mood.

Regular exercise has a direct impact on an individual’s neurological structure, lowering the likelihood of stress, anxiety, and depression. The Austrian Oak had also previously suggested an alternative approach to addressing these mental health issues.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares an Effective Way to Counter Stress and Anxiety

Life can provide individuals with extremely difficult challenges, producing anxiety and stress. And, for those who have a busy schedule and have no time for a gym session, Arnold Schwarzenegger has suggested that his ‘village’ members try coloring. This simple activity can have a significant impact on one’s mental health because it reduces anxiety, increases focus, and boosts overall mood.

Coloring also releases dopamine, which leads to these benefits. The hormone associated with pleasure, satisfaction, and motivation has the potential to alleviate stress and anxiety. According to the Austrian Oak, any type of art therapy, such as sketching, coloring, doodling, or painting, can help with this condition.