Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean on Steroid Usage in Hollywood

Hollywood has witnessed some of the most muscular and aesthetically appealing actors across various generations. Throughout them all, Arnold Schwarzenegger had grown popular, fresh off bodybuilding, playing roles of muscular heroes. But fans wanted to know the secret behind the well-built physiques in the entire industry. In his recent newsletter, he unveiled his take on whether or not Hollywood actors are ‘natural’.

One of his village members had posed the question on the Pump App as a part of their interactive sessions. Their argument was since the diet and workout routines of actors were quite popular, fans were more likely to try them out for themselves. However, if the actors were not natural and had achieved a defined physique due to additional supplements and stimulants, it could give fans false promises of results.

Schwarzenegger admitted right away that he wasn’t sure if all actors were natural. However, that didn’t matter in this case at all. Comparing one’s progress with the other wasn’t the accurate way to test workout plans, and he advised the fan to avoid doing that.

He then elaborated on how a lot of things one saw on-screen could occur due to various reasons. Steroids did help speed the process of gaining mass, but that still was just a part of the bigger picture. “Movie magic” included a wide variety of tools to enhance actors’ physiques.

“We know in movies like 300, bodies were enhanced digitally. In other movies, they de-age people. Actors have toupees, they use doubles…don’t go and compare yourself to the movie world.”

This being said, Schwarzenegger suggested the village members take the entire situation in either of two ways. An individual could either accept they wouldn’t look anything like the actor or they could find inspiration from their workouts.

“The way to be inspired is to realize you are only competing against yourself. Not them. If you have a little less body fat or a little more definition than last time, you’re winning.”

Schwarzenegger has often talked about reaching physique goals in various ways. However, a practice that he despises in the fitness world is taking shortcuts. Previously, he had expressed his opinions on a popular drug, explaining that he was worried it was being promoted as a fast solution.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals his thoughts on Ozempic

In a similar Q&A session in one of his older newsletter articles, a member asked Schwarzenegger about his thoughts on the drug Ozempic. This substance had recently gone viral for its supposed weight loss properties. However, the intended use of the drug was for diabetic patients.

Schwarzenegger admitted he had mixed feelings about it. On one end, he did not wish to get in between a conscious arrangement between a fitness enthusiast and a medical professional. On the other hand, he strictly believed that shortcuts were not sustainable in the long run. The gains made won’t last long and could worsen issues. That’s why he advises against such tools.