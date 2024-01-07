“I Have Mixed Feelings”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean on His Thoughts About Ozempic for Weight Loss

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

With various mediums to achieve one’s fitness goals readily available, one might try and resort to shortcuts to save time and energy. While Arnold Schwarzenegger has strictly voted against this, one could be curious about his thoughts on specific supplements or drugs.

Advertisement

In his recent newsletter, a concerned village member highlighted the use of the medical drug Ozempic for weight loss. Often treated as a shortcut to cutting down pounds, the follower was curious about what Schwarzenegger thought of its use in this context.

Diet-related drugs that carry a weight-loss effect are becoming more popular. While they do the job in a relatively shorter period, they bring with them a plethora of health issues as side effects. Schwarzenegger shared his honest take on them, stating that while he has never championed shortcuts, medical drugs could present some grey areas.

Advertisement

“You know, I have mixed feelings. I never want to question decisions between people and their doctors…but I also think there are people who look for shortcuts.”

Ozempic, for instance, is a drug originally used to treat diabetes. One of its active ingredients, semaglutide, was approved by the FDA to treat obesity. While Schwarzenegger had mixed feelings about the situation, where he felt that the drug could cut down on extreme amounts of weight, he didn’t deny that it was a shortcut.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxtJWcLvz4j/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The former bodybuilder also pointed out how it seemed just as easy to gain back weight with the use of these drugs. This might be because many of the users treat it like a one-stop solution instead of trying to maintain their weight loss with alternative methods.

So what does Schwarzenegger prefer? As he has always maintained his stance on workouts, the star prefers slow, steady, and consistent methods of weight loss. There’s no magic pill or shortcut that could help provide long-term results.

Advertisement

“Every time people do the fast way, it seems like they lose it. I think that’s because they never learn to do the work it takes to make it a lifestyle.”

Previously, Schwarzenegger also shared his thoughts on supplements, harmful hidden ingredients, and the shortcuts people resort to while working out.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the secrets to supplements and workout shortcuts

At this point, Schwarzenegger’s 600,000-member village knows about the star’s despise for any quick and easy methods of getting fit. Since New Year’s Eve, the former bodybuilder has been warning his followers against workout plans that promise significant results within weeks. Such routines sound like the perfect shortcut, but long-term results require extended periods of effort.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1fj-90SpAZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Similarly, he recently highlighted the downsides of the supplement industry. While they promised an extra boost for fitness enthusiasts, not all of them were healthy to consume. Many of them contained additional hormone modulators, anabolic steroids, and stimulants. Buyer beware is just as necessary as research, scrutiny, and awareness. And Schwarzenegger promised to help whenever the need arose.