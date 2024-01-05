Arnold Schwarzenegger Discloses a Simple Everyday Task That Helps Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

When it comes to health, 76-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger gives it all. Even multiple heart surgeries could not stop the former California governor from working out. Staying healthy and active is what keeps Arnie going. And he wants the same for his village members. Writing along the same lines, in the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger noted how a simple everyday activity could help protect the heart.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and around the world. And the numbers keep increasing, as more people now follow a more sedentary lifestyle and make unhealthy food choices. While heart diseases are now common in almost all age groups, what is the solution for them?

Arnold Schwarzenegger notes that doing as simple a task as taking the stairs could be an incredible solution to this problem. Per Michael Easter’s book, The Comfort Crisis, a surprising 2 percent of people take stairs when an escalator is available.

While citing a study, Schwarzenegger remarked that taking the stairs can reduce the risk of heart disease by a great percentage.

“Research suggests that taking the stairs daily can cut your risk of heart disease or stroke by 20 percent.”

The study used data from more than 450,000 people and tracked their health for over 12 years. The findings of the study showed a direct relationship between people who took the stairs and a lower incidence of CVD. Surprisingly, it was not like people had to climb an unbelievable number of steps or walk multiple kilometers; walking half a hundred steps on the stairs made a significant difference in the heart’s protection.

“Walking five flights of stairs—or about 50 steps—per day was enough to increase heart protection and reduce disease.”

Taking those few stairs (just 50 steps) instead of an elevator or escalator might take a little more of your time, but it might add years to your life. So, bearing a little bit of discomfort that makes your heart stronger and helps you live longer might actually be worth it.

And while taking stairs is one way to reduce the risk of CVD, it is not the only simple way to protect your heart.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals that short, high-intensity exercises can be good for heart health

In an earlier edition of his newsletter, the Terminator actor described how performing even a minute or two of high-intensity exercise helped improve overall health. He noted that doing these three to four bouts of high-intensity exercise reduced the chances of dying from cardiovascular diseases by nearly 50 percent.

So, making small changes in your routine, like climbing 50 stairs or doing 3–4 minutes of high-intensity exercise daily, can be highly beneficial for your overall and heart health. Just 5–10 minutes of your time for such activities can help you live a longer and healthier life.