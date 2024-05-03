Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean on the Influence of Gender on Gains

Muscle building and training to get gains have various approaches endorsed by several bodybuilding legends. However, the optimum results may depend on several factors, including the genetics of a person. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently discussed if the growth of muscles depended on one’s gender.

In his newsletter, Arnold talked about gaining muscle while taking a look at one’s gender, seeing if it made a difference after all. One could hold on to the false impression that men grow more, but Schwarzenegger had scientific proof that both men and women grew equally.

A study on the biological difference affecting muscle gains suggested that gender didn’t matter for growing in size when they performed resistance training. But that wasn’t even the scientists’ only logical backing presented to the world.

After reviewing about 27 studies on men and women who trained, the results for who grew the most came in. To get a good view of what they were working with, these researchers also took the same.

“Not only did they compare training status (beginner’s and more advanced), but they also considered specific gender differences, such as muscle fiber type (type I and type II fibers) and body composition (men tend to have more upper body muscle than women).”

Schwarzenegger pointed out that while it was true that men put on more total muscle mass, the rate of growth remains similar in both genders. One only needed to eliminate the genetic factors that gave the former the advantage.

“Whether you’re a man or woman, resistance training has endless benefits.”

Resistance training, such as working with free weights, machines, etc. could help longevity and sleep, reinforce the heart, and protect against diseases apart from a bunch of other benefits. Therefore, adding some muscles to your body could be extremely beneficial.

Arnold Schwarzenegger vouches for resistance training against brain disease

While strength training could help individuals put on muscles, Schwarzenegger once highlighted its crucial role in protecting the brain, in his previous newsletter. Diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia do depend on genetic traits and many other factors. However, strength training could contribute to keeping them at bay.

Resistance training is proven to hit the area of the brain responsible for learning and memory. This area is usually where neurodegenerative diseases attack an individual. Therefore, by preventing atrophy there, Schwarzenegger believed it helps fight these diseases to some extent.