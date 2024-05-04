Derek Jeter Once Capped off a Tampa ‘Weekend Wonderland’ With the Most Adorable Parting Gift for Mariah Carey

Unknown date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees infielder Derek Jeter prior to the start of a game against the Florida Marlins at Dolphin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Mariah Carey was so smitten with Derek Jeter once that she wrote two songs for the Yankees youngster, who played ‘catalyst’ in ending the pop diva’s marriage with Tommy Mottola. Their 1997-1998 fling may have lasted just one year, but it was definitely a ‘weekend wonderland’ for Mariah – both figuratively with its fantasy romance, and literally with its short-lived timeline.

Mariah Carey gushes about numerous tiny moments in her memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ as she did about the two adorable parting gifts that the Yankees star left her with, as she took off to New York.

“But Tampa was only a weekend wonderland, and I had to return to New York and Butterfly. I had to prepare for the tour, which would be my most extensive to date.”

After a dreamy weekend with Derek Jeter in Tampa following the end of her marriage with Tommy Mottola, Mariah had to get back on the road for the tour. But the ever-charming Jeter wouldn’t let his anxious partner fly off to New York empty-handed.

“Derek gave me a little gold ankle bracelet and a giant stuffed puppy dog as going-away presents… I only had whatever short-skirt outfit I had worn to the Dominican Republic, so he gave me one of his sweat suits to wear on the plane.”

Jeter seemed to have a good time with the pop-star, however, the two icons soon broke up. As per reports, the two cited the intense media coverage, their relationship received as the reason for separation. Almost 2 decades later, Jeter went on to tie the knot with Hannah Davis.

Derek Jeter’s roster of relationships

Derek Jeter and his now-wife Hannah Davis tied the knot in 2016, after being in a relationship for 4 years. But before that, the Yankees star had a long roster of high-profile relationships. Throughout his baseball journey, the Big Apple served Derek well, but couldn’t help him find true love, which he finally found two years before hanging up his shoes.

The long list of Derek Jeter’s relationships included A-listers like Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba, Vida Guerra, Jordana Brewster, Vanessa Lachey, and Minka Kelly, among many others. If rumors are to be believed, Jeter and Scarlett Johanssonpr were together in 2004.