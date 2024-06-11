Arnold Schwarzenegger Embarks Upon a Biking Adventure With FUBAR Crew

Having recovered from his last surgery, Arnold Schwarzenegger immediately jumped into action by resuming shooting. His hit Netflix series, FUBAR, announced a second season, much to fans’ delight and he’s been hard at work ever since. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t have fun and take his co-stars on an adventure at the same time.

Fellow Hollywood star and comedian Fortune Feimster recently took to Instagram to share an unseen video of Schwarzenegger and the rest of the crew. They spent some time off the set to go explore on their bikes, with the 76-year-old leading them.

The video featured Feimster, Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, and Travis Van Winkle, along with their pets. The stars rode across various streets on an overcast day in Toronto, which Feimster even sarcastically joked about.

“We’re going bike riding on a beautiful sunny day in Toronto, right Arnold?”

They made pitstops along the way to record footage, interact with each other, and take breaks in between. But Schwarzenegger, being the fitness enthusiast that he is, seemed unfazed by the active workout.

Since he went under the knife recently to get a pacemaker placed, he was forced to take time off from exercise. This meant that he couldn’t even ride his bike on the streets of LA or hit the gym – two activities that occupy most of his morning routine. Now that he’s all healed up and strong, he took it up as a responsibility to keep himself and his co-stars fit. When Feimster asked him how he enjoyed the bike ride with them, he remarked:

“You’re in good shape!”

At his age, Schwarzenegger is already one of the most active public figures, making his presence known both online and on-screen. While he could retire and choose to relax, an active lifestyle is where he seems to find some comfort.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Keeps up with His Fitness Despite His Health Concerns

A crucial aspect of being healthy while gradually moving towards being an octogenarian is to stay active and moving. Schwarzenegger has adopted that lifestyle to keep his body healthy enough to be able to fight his medical setbacks.

Born with a genetic condition called a bicuspid aortic valve, Schwarzenegger has undergone four surgeries to date to keep up with his heart. After some invasive and non-invasive procedures that left him with several inspirational anecdotes to share, it’s no secret that he’s one of the fittest seniors working out regularly.