“Life With a Genetic Heart Issue”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Pacemaker Surgery After Arnold Classic UK

Life can be unpredictable, but Arnold Schwarzenegger believes in staying cautious throughout. Born with a bicuspid aortic valve, his genetic issues never stopped him from conquering various arenas in life. Having gone through multiple surgeries to replace his valves, he has always remained transparent about his medical journey. That’s why he revealed in his recent newsletter article on ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’ how he went under the knife to get a new pacemaker.

In a detailed account of how things transpired, Schwarzenegger revealed that he got the surgery done last week. But the recovery was quick enough for him to start working again, with his recent appearance at an environmental event in Los Angeles. No one could tell that he had gotten a major medical procedure done.

Schwarzenegger began by talking about how openly discussing medical issues was taboo in Austria. Yet, because of his transparency, many of his readers have been able to relate to him. Some have even found the motivation to seek help from doctors after seeing their idol do so.

Schwarzenegger then proceeded to sing praises of modern medicine. His surgery was a success, and recovery was quick. He revealed the real reason for getting a pacemaker and becoming ‘a little bit more of a machine,’ was due to an irregular heartbeat.

“Some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular. It had been like that for a few years, so I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get a full checkup and see how my heart was doing.”

Eventually, the medical team at Cleveland Clinic decided to take the step. Schwarzenegger learned that it was important to always stay aware and keep a check throughout various surgeries. He’d constantly communicate with his doctors, especially when they found out about the irregularity. During the Arnold Sports Festival this year, he realized that the condition presented some setbacks in the form of exhaustion.

Yet, Schwarzenegger pushed himself through almost 16 hours of sporting events, actively participating and interacting. He didn’t let his heart condition dictate his life. And that’s what he emphasized when he mentioned his genetic issues.

“That’s life with a genetic heart issue. But you won’t hear me complaining…I’m still here because of medical innovation and being very diligent about staying in touch with my doctors and listening to them.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger lists his surgeries through the years

In the same segment of the newsletter article, Schwarzenegger drew up a timeline of his operations for his readers. His first heart surgery took place in 1997 when he got his valves replaced for the first time. He went through open heart surgery, and the procedure was successful.

“They told me both valves would last 12 to 15 years. Dr. Starnes did a wonderful job, and they made it 21 years…”

In 2018, he went in for another valve replacement. But this time, the procedure was supposed to be non-invasive. Unfortunately, complications arose midway, and the doctors had to opt for an open heart procedure in the end. His third surgery took place in 2020 when the non-invasive technique finally worked out. Schwarzenegger is still active enough to roam around and take up responsibilities, although intense physical activities might take a backseat. Yet, at 76, he’s busy getting stronger for more ventures.