Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers an Uncomplicated Solution for Forgetfulness and Memory Issues

We often face moments of forgetfulness or absentmindedness that could cost a lot in the future if not addressed immediately. While sometimes it’s simply a case of human error, 76-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that consistent, proactive steps could help boost memory. In his recent newsletter, he talks about including simple habits that could go a long way in improving cognitive functioning.

Lingering bouts of memory loss could indicate something serious. That’s why Schwarzenegger suggests that the best way to get the gears in the brain running smoothly, is to don the running shoes and go for a jog.

Extensive studies on the effects of ‘Acute and Chronic exercises’ suggest that aerobic workouts could help enhance both short-term and long-term memory in individuals. In fact, including zone 2 cardio in one’s daily routine could do wonders for the brain.

Furthermore, Schwarzenegger even highlighted how active people generally showed better memory retention compared to those lacking active movement. This was primarily because aerobic exercises boosted episodic memory – a type of memory that dealt with long-term experiences remembered through specific time and place.

“Scientists also found that people who committed to a year of consistent cardio showed a 47 percent in memory scores compared to those who only did stretching exercises.”

Previously, Schwarzenegger highlighted studies that linked cardio with the development of the hippocampus. He also mentioned how it boosted the Brain-derived neurotrophic factor, leading to the growth of nerve cells.

“Aerobic exercise has been linked to supporting your hippocampus — a part of your brain that plays a key role in memory, processing, and decision-making.”

Schwarzenegger recommends at least a quick 10-minute cardio session for an instant memory boost. But if the goal is to make long-term changes and help the brain function better, he noted that anywhere between 120-150 minutes of exercise per week should be sufficient.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also had dietary recommendations to reinforce brain functioning

Apart from regular cardio sessions to improve memory, Schwarzenegger once raved about how fish helped boost cognitive development. It is abundant in Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, calcium, phosphorus, etc.

The good fats and Docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, in fish help fight inflammation and assist communication within the brain. Meanwhile, Omega-3 fatty acids also enhance the functioning of the hippocampus, thus linked to improving memory. Schwarzenegger always suggests easy and accessible ways to get healthier, and exercising and including fish are a few of his many tips to age with grace.