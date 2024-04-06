Food for the Brain: Arnold Schwarzenegger Suggests a Magic Ingredient for Brain Health

At 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the fittest seniors out there, mostly pumping away at the gym. He redefined aging with his fitness and nutrition tips, which he now shares via his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’. Recently, he spoke about how a simple food added to one’s diet could give the individual a mental edge.

Claiming that aging doesn’t always have to attract cognitive decline, Schwarzenegger clarified that certain practices could help strengthen the brain. He recommended combining resistance training with some specific dietary practices that could ward off diseases that target cognitive functioning, and one particular ingredient that he wanted people to include was fish.

Omega-3 fatty acids that are found abundantly in fish have a key role to play in brain health. A study on its association with cognitive function observed that adding fish to the diet helps protect memory and intelligence, and this was due to the presence of DHA in it.

A separate study on the effects of DHA found favorable results to improve cognitive functioning, and out of the 280 subjects that were tested, the ones with higher DHA levels performed better in various mental tests.

“Prior research found that people aged 35 to 54 with higher levels of DHA performed better on reasoning tests, had more mental flexibility, and had better working memory. That’s because DHA can help your brain cells communicate more effectively and fight off inflammation.”

Another interesting finding was the physical change observed in the brain upon consuming Omega-3 fatty acids-rich foods. Researchers witnessed an increase in the volume of the brain, particularly the hippocampus, upon their consumption. Since this structure is primarily associated with learning and memory, it further solidifies the theory that fish is good for the brain.

“In general, research suggests eating fish at least two times per week (a four or six-ounce serving) can provide the DHA levels that might help your brain.”

To make things interesting, Schwarzenegger also threw in a classic fish taco recipe with halibut fillets to make one’s fitness journey more nutritious and fulfilling. Fish and supplements derived from it have recently been a subject of interest for him. Previously, he talked about its role in autoimmune diseases.

Arnold Schwarzenegger explained why fish oil could help curb the chances of autoimmune diseases

Fish oil has been more than a magic potion for many, and recent studies have highlighted it as one of the most effective ingredients for autoimmune diseases. Schwarzenegger recently revealed details of this study in a previous newsletter.

Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil has been proven to lower the risk of autoimmune diseases by 22%. Not only did it protect the body with continual usage, but it was also just as effective when the individual took an extended break from consuming it.