Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Revealed His Secret Protein Shake Recipe That Kept Him Going Through the Day

It’s rare to find Arnold Schwarzenegger on a strict nutrition plan when he has always preferred to keep it generally clean and non-restrictive. Despite his mostly vegan diet through the decades, he has always treated himself to some indulgences, including alcohol. So when the former Mr. Olympia shared his super-special protein shake recipe in 2019, he made sure it was on brand.

In collaboration with the supplement company Ladder, Schwarzenegger revealed how he made his post-workout shake in a video. Apart from some regular ingredients like bananas and protein powder, one seemed to stand out. A bottle of Schnapps straight from Austria had found its way into the energy-packed beverage.

The ingredients for Schwarzenegger’s secret protein shake consisted of:

Cherry juice

A banana

Vanilla whey protein powder

Schnapps

Blended together, the drink looked almost regular to the unobservant, but the Austrian Oak knew his magic ingredient that pulled it all together. Raving about the spirit while adding it to the drink, he remarked:

“How do you get the protein as quick as possible into the bloodstream? You’re right! A little Schnapps!”

As he excitedly blended up all his items, he couldn’t wait to taste it and fill up his container with them. After his smoothie maker finished the job, he took a sip and loved it.

“This is gonna be fantastic.”

Schwarzenegger would have had the time of his life a few years back, as he has since cleaned up his diet even more. However, he never refrains from being unabashedly honest about several diets and their supposed benefits. Particularly, he once offered advice on what he thought was the perfect nutritional plan for fitness buffs.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the best diet for fat loss

Losing fat has been one of the most common concerns across the world, which somehow always translates into cutting down on food. Right off the bat, apart from cutting out essential food items, a restrictive diet also may not help either.

Schwarzenegger has always allowed himself to be occasionally indulgent and has his rare steak and cigar whenever he pleases. However, when it came to the best diet, he admitted in one of his newsletters that there wasn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to the issue. The simplest technique to ensure results is to pick any nutritional plan that one might stick to for the longest. Consistency rules over everything else, and as long as one practices the plan, for the most part, they’ll be good.