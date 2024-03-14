“Stick to for the Longest”: 7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Best Diet for Fat Loss

If an individual is overweight or obese, a diet change is arguably one of the best ways to lose weight. Not only that, but it can also help improve health and lifestyle. Writing along the same lines in his recent newsletter, former bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger sheds light on the most efficient and best diet for losing fat.

In a previous edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnold shared insights on the first rule of working out and optimum weight loss and he focused on one major point and that was consistency According to Arnold, “Consistency is King.” In the recent edition, Arnold states that this same rule also applies to diet when trying to lose fat.

According to new research, scientists found that sticking to a sustainable diet plan will help an individual achieve improved health and better results.

“The best diet for weight loss and improved health is the plan you can stick to for the longest.”

In a recent study, participants followed a low-fat or low-carb diet for a year, and the scientists analyzed multiple parameters. They examined the systolic and diastolic blood pressure, HDL-C, LDL-C, insulin, changes in BMI, fasting glucose, triglycerides, and overall weight loss.

“Improvements to health and weight loss were greatest in those who adhered to the diet plan, regardless of whether they cut carbs or fat.“

However, Arnold states that this is not the first time such results have been seen. Furthermore, scientists analyzed low- and high-carbohydrate diets and other diet variations. What was interesting here in the results was that consistency stood out every time.

Moreover, the Austrian Oak suggests that better food choices can lead to healthier and better results regardless of their diet approach. According to Arnold, people who consumed more vegetables, greens and beans, fruits, total protein foods, etc. saw better results, keeping in mind that they were consistent with the given diet.

“People also saw better outcomes by eating a higher ratio of unsaturated to saturated fat and lower amounts of refined grains, sodium, alcohol, and refined sugar.”

So, per Arnold, if you want to upgrade your nutrition, the first step is to take less stress about the type of diet. What is more important is that you follow the plan and consume food that has more nutritional benefits. Following this will most likely keep you content and full.

Arnold Schwarzenegger drops the ultimate sleep upgrade to-dos for burning fat

A loss of weight can, at times, also mean a loss of substantial muscle mass. This shows that workouts and diets can help drop weight but, at times, cannot retain muscle mass. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger has the perfect solution for this. Arnold assured that the hack doesn’t involve overtime or extra rounds at the gym but rather a home remedy. He states that to retain muscle mass while losing weight, one needs to get sufficient sleep.

A study backed this up and showed how individuals who were well-rested lost fat while losing weight, while their counterparts lost 80% muscle. He added that this is not the only standalone research showing metabolic changes due to poor sleep. Another study proved that a week’s worth of poor sleep causes one to hold on to more fat and burn muscle. Arnold also mentioned a few pointers to take for getting adequate sleep.

