Arnold Schwarzenegger Puts His Twist to Viral Sleepy Girl Mocktail, Calls It Snooze Juice

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

Recently, TikTok saw the uprising of a beverage meant to improve sleep. Called the sleepy girl mocktail, it contained some parts of cherry juice, magnesium, and sparkling water. Now, former bodybuilder and fitness icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has his twist on this miracle sleep-inducing formula.

Advertisement

In his recent newsletter, he addressed the importance of quality sleep and how to achieve it. Of all the available methods that one could utilize, a low-risk, potentially delightful option was tart cherry juice. Similar to the viral beverage, Schwarzenegger talked about what it brought to the table to enable a good night’s sleep.

He began by revealing how people might resort to alcohol to get them drowsy. But in reality, it caused more harm than good since it often led to more nighttime disruptions, worse heart rate variability, and lower sleep quality and recovery. Tart cherry juice, on the other hand, enhances the body’s natural ability to fall asleep.

Advertisement

“If you’ve removed sleep disruptors, tart cherry juice could help because it’s packed with melatonin and can increase tryptophan, which can improve your natural production of melatonin and help you sleep.”

It also improves the quality of sleep by helping individuals fall asleep faster, deeper, and for a longer time. While researchers are still studying its effects in detail, the beverage is a low-risk option that won’t have adverse consequences upon trying.

“If you’re going to juice your sleep protocol, the research suggests 30 ml of tart cherry juice concentrate or about 250 ml of regular tart cherry juice about one to two hours before sleep.”

Advertisement

A small amount goes a long way. Schwarzenegger has always championed the importance of good sleep for improved health. While tart cherry juice is just one tool, he has listed many other protocols one could utilize to gain a good night’s sleep.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once highlighted how good sleep can improve longevity

One can measure good sleep along five parameters, including duration, difficulty falling asleep, remaining asleep, the requirement for sleep supplements, and the feeling after waking up. Schwarzenegger once suggested that these variables also determined one’s health, risk of diseases, and longevity, depending on the results.

Individuals who experienced good quality sleep, even for shorter durations, proved to have a better life expectancy. They were 30% less likely to die from any reason, 21% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, and 20% less likely to die from cancer. Therefore, good health involves the kind of sleep one experiences.