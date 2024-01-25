“Perfection Isn’t Required”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Eye-Popping Link Between Sleep and Longevity

Sleep is one of the crucial elements for maintaining good health. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a champion of staying fit throughout old age and often shares tips to improve one’s well-being. Therefore, it was only fitting for him to give his two cents on sleep and its importance.

In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger dug out a link between the quality of sleep and longevity, backed by scientific research. The idea was simple: given certain parameters, does sleep affect health and, therefore, life expectancy in any way?

The former bodybuilder began by acknowledging that not everyone would get their desired amount of sleep every time. However, that wouldn’t matter as long as the quality of sleep was good. If maintained even at a base level, Schwarzenegger claimed that the habit could lead to a healthier life.

Arnold cited a study that categorized sleep behaviors and activities into five variables: duration, difficulty falling asleep, remaining asleep, the requirement for sleep supplements, and the feeling after waking up. These variables would help determine how sleep affects one’s health, risk of diseases, and longevity. The results were surprising!

“Those who were good sleepers lived five years longer, were 30 percent less likely to die from any reason, 21 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, and 20 percent less likely to die from cancer.”

But was it mandatory to clock in 8 hours of sleep every time? Schwarzenegger says no! Even if an individual managed favorable results on some of the parameters, studies showed considerable improvement in an individual’s health and susceptibility to diseases.

“perfection isn’t required; those who could check at least two boxes lived longer, were healthier, and had less disease.”

While the optimum period for sleep ranges between seven and nine hours, Schwarzenegger recommends getting at least six hours of rest. But if you want to take one step further towards health, he has another trick up his sleeve.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends a quick fix to better health

What the body misses out on in terms of fitness can be compensated for with a simple solution. Schwarzenegger pointed out how sometimes we don’t tend to sleep for proper durations. In such cases, when individuals increase just one hour of their average sleep time, the benefits could be immense.

An extra hour of sleep can set off a series of changes linked to hormones controlling hunger and aiding weight loss. This leads to improved health and further positives associated with a fit body. Schwarzenegger, who often raves about having a routine, champions this hack for those who can’t maintain the same schedule for a long time.