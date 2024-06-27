Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Verdict on Deloads for Better Gains

Competitive training could come with several approaches and ideas – some hits and others misses. With the onset of social media and multiple fitness influencers telling consumers the best way to get gains, the options pile up to overwhelming levels. Therefore, Arnold Schwarzenegger is on a mission to debunk certain overrated techniques and approaches to filter out the noise.

In his recent newsletter edition, he addressed the subject of deloading for better performance and if it was effective in doing so. The act consisted of taking strategically extended breaks during an active workout plan with the hopes of getting improved results.

The idea behind the planned time off from workouts was to put the body in a “resensitized” state. This step might trigger muscle growth, according to popular theories.

However, highlighting a study on the effects of a traditional one-week deload, he debunked this theory. The practice was overrated since it didn’t really attract any positive effects or increase one’s muscle mass. In a nine-week program, researchers tested two groups of people where one took no extended breaks while the other did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

“At the end of the program, taking a 1-week deload did not benefit muscle growth, power, or endurance — and it appeared to reduce strength.”

This is not to discourage taking breaks altogether since workout schedules already have recovery periods integrated into them. This step was to debunk the deliberately extended breaks that fitness competitors would take with hopes of seeing an improvement in their performance.

“A well-designed workout will help you keep getting better by knowing how much rest you need, given the volume and intensity of the program.”

A healthy balance between hardcore workouts and sufficient breaks could just be the ultimate formula to crack down on competition. Schwarzenegger has often recommended taking breaks to de-stress since it could cause adverse effects on workouts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once explained the effects of stress on workouts

Muscle gains are a result of both intense exercises and, most importantly, recovery periods. While these short breaks could vary from person to person, it is generally understood that up to 48 hours of rest per muscle group is a good place to begin.

However, Schwarzenegger highlighted studies that connected the element of stress with this phenomenon. According to researchers, stress could lead to a need for increased recovery periods, which could ultimately hinder training progress in the long run. Therefore, it’s wise to take breaks and remain stress-free for one’s routine exercises.