Is Glutamine Worth Your Money for Muscle Building? Arnold Schwarzenegger Delivers Science-Backed Verdict

With expertise spanning many years in bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger understands the importance of supplements. And, even though some of them are expensive, the Austrian Oak understands how important it is to an individual’s muscular development. However, there are other choices available, one of which is glutamine, as discussed in the bodybuilder’s most recent edition of his newsletter.

Glutamine is an amino acid, found abundant in the body, serving as a building block for the production of protein, other amino acids, and glucose. Glutamine is not a new supplement in the bodybuilding world; it has endured the test of time and remains competitive with modern-day supplements.

Despite its continued popularity, the bodybuilder emphasizes one essential factor, writing:

“However, despite its longevity, glutamine has repeatedly failed to live up to its hype as a recovery and muscle enhancer.”

The Terminator star is astonished by the supplement’s survival to date, despite numerous studies indicating it is not necessary for muscular growth. Some of these studies date back to 2001, as Schwarzenegger describes one of them, writing:

“Glutamine supplementation during resistance training has no significant effect on muscle performance, body composition or muscle protein degradation in young healthy adults.”

Even though many researchers are against glutamine, it has risen to the top of the sales lists among supplements. However, the Austrian Oak points out that how the supplement is presented is entirely incorrect.

In theory, glutamine can penetrate muscle cells and help muscle growth and recovery, but the intestines and liver use the amino acid to nourish intestinal and immune cells. This also makes the amino acid available to help with immune function, gut health, and infection prevention following surgery. Arnold Schwarzenegger provides his final verdict on glutamine, writing:

“While it has some specific uses, glutamine is overrated and not worth your money if you use it as a performance, muscle-building, weight loss, or recovery supplement.”

While arguing that glutamine is overrated, the Austrian Oak has advocated for a variety of supplements. And one of them is protein powders, which he believes are severely underrated.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recommends Protein Powders

Protein supplements aren’t cheap, but Arnold Schwarzenegger has given them priority for his ‘village’ members. He goes on to say that studies have shown that milk, soy, and whey protein don’t do much to aid older adults in their efforts to gain muscle.

Results from 78 clinical trials with adults over the age of 40 show that the supplement improves mobility and muscle mass, and that those over the age of 40 who also engage in strength training saw even greater improvements. Whey, milk, soy, casein, peanuts, and beef were among the six protein sources that were studied with more than five thousand people, according to the bodybuilder.

Total daily protein consumption, rather than specific protein sources or times of consumption, was determined to be the most critical factor. He underlines the need for protein powders since, as people age, particularly after the age of 40, they experience significant muscle mass loss.