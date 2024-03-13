Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Best Form of Cardio for Weight Loss

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

One of the common fitness goals among gymgoers is weight loss. Out of various approaches one could choose from, former Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends two forms of intensity-based training. But in a recent article from his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, he settles the debate on which option is better.

High-intensity cardio and low-intensity cardio training programs serve a wide range of purposes and come with different requirements. The former focuses more on short bursts of workout sessions with an individual’s full strength involved. On the other hand, low-intensity cardio training takes more time but builds on goals slowly and steadily.

Schwarzenegger revealed how these forms of training are equally effective for weight loss. In an experiment conducted on males and females, the participants performed both workouts to determine which was more effective. The randomized clinical trials observed that the high-intensity cardio sessions lasted an average of 27 minutes three to five times per week, while the low-intensity cardio sessions lasted an average of 45 minutes for the same number of days.

“Both programs resulted in similar fat loss, body weight reduction, BMI changes, and triglycerides.”

That being said, Schwarzenegger reported that HIIT was slightly more efficient in improving VO2 max, fasting glucose, and total cholesterol. Yet, it didn’t mean it won the debate for being the best choice.

An ideal routine was subjective to the individual, their habits, schedule, and lifestyle. Depending on those factors, one could choose either training techniques or opt for a mix of both. However, optimum weight loss demands one more thing.

“Consistency is king. The activities you do repeatedly will deliver results. So you can spend all day optimizing, but what matters is consistent work and effort.”

Over the years, Schwarzenegger has helped thousands with their fitness goals. Armed with experience and realistic, science-backed principles, he makes sure to reiterate how fitness is for everyone if they are dedicated enough. And for those who are as passionate as he is, he ensures they receive his attention and best wishes always.

Arnold Schwarzenegger helps 400+ lbs fan with his fitness goals

31-year-old Dave Danna decided to get his life back on track by undertaking an intense weight-loss goal. He currently weighs over 400 pounds, but his journey and dedication to the cause have inspired thousands. When Schwarzenegger came to know that his newsletter and the community he brought together were the reason for Danna’s motivation, he was elated.

Recently, the star posted pictures of him on X, where he helped the fitness enthusiast with his workout. The tweet revealed that Schwarzenegger had invited Danna to Gold’s Gym for a dream training session. The fan later posted glimpses of his office and expressed gratitude to him and the community for making his dreams come true.