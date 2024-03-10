“Never Been to a Gym”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumps Up 400+ Lbs Fan to Bring a Big Physical Transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always gone the extra mile to help fans with their fitness goals, with weekly interactions, making information accessible, or sharing specific advice. This time, he went a step further and helped a fan of his train at the Gold’s Gym. Dave E. Danna shared his starstruck moment on X, where he got to beat obesity with his idol.

Danna weighs over 400 lbs and has been on a weight loss journey for a while. He was ultimately inspired by Schwarzenegger to hit the gym. After getting over the shame of visiting a fitness center, he shared his story online along with his progress.

It didn’t take long for Schwarzenegger to notice and encourage him to trudge forth. In early 2023, the star told him he was proud of his journey so far, and that interaction gave Danna enough boost to choose the right fitness path. Now, the ‘Pump Club’ village member took his training to the next level with his idol helping him.

Schwarzenegger recently complimented Danna’s mindset and shared his story with fans. He seemed to have invited the young fitness enthusiast to his office and gym to exercise. Speaking of his journey, he even went so far as to declare that Danna’s history and current scenario were why he built the Pump Club.

“Let me explain why Dave will succeed, why he should inspire everyone, and why his story fits so well with what we are doing with The Pump…”

Meanwhile, Danne reflected on his journey while basking in the glory of Schwarzenegger in his office. Speaking about how he went from a newbie in the gym to a strong pro with a goal, he had a simple message for those who took inspiration from his story.

“20 months ago at 400lbs+ I’d never been to a gym, I didn’t know how to use the equipment, I didn’t fit on some of it…Now I’m standing in Mr. Schwarzenegger’s office holding the Conan the barbarian sword. Never. Give. Up.”

Danna then took a tour of Schwarzenegger’s office, posing with various artifacts. He credited the star’s Pump Club for getting him this far and expressed gratitude towards the community’s positivity for keeping him going. Schwarzenegger has always strived to make fitness an inclusive space. Danna was one of the prime examples of his movement’s success.

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his fitness movement a notch higher with an exclusive app

New Year’s is usually a time when people make fitness resolutions and join gyms. Schwarzenegger decided to go a step further by releasing his fitness application. The ‘Pump App’ was different from a generic at-home workout app.

Schwarzenegger believed that instead of applications providing users with too many options to choose from, one needed a limited set of goals to begin with. Pump App users can’t browse through different plans every day. Instead, they’re locked in a workout program once chosen and have to finish it. With hundreds of positive reviews, fans are witnessing change every day.