Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Pump Club Secret Smoothie Ingredient: Affordable With Multiple Health Benefits

Within the realm of diet and nutrition, one of the key ingredients that has never failed to take consumers by storm is fiber. The nutrient has recently gained traction because of its numerous benefits, including regulation, gut health, and satiation. That’s why Arnold Schwarzenegger recently raved about one of the popular sources of fiber in his recent newsletter.

Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber that has been accessible and affordable across various regions. Although Schwarzenegger doesn’t provide a specific smoothie recipe in the segment, he suggests incorporating this ingredient into one’s daily meal plan due to its remarkable benefits.

It functions by increasing the weight of partially digested food and aiding in its removal. However, psyllium husk does more than just keep your digestion in check. Schwarzenegger highlighted research that demonstrated its role in controlling sugar and cholesterol.

A study on the role of psyllium as an add-on to foods suggests that it can reduce total cholesterol and LDL-C in individuals. Furthermore, it often acts as a supplement for diabetics because it helps regulate glucose in the blood. It performs all these roles while keeping the consumer full and satiated, thus making it to Schwarzenegger’s list of essentials.

“That’s why we add a tablespoon of psyllium for the extra fiber boost to our protein powder of choice.”

Dietary fiber is crucial for the proper functioning of one’s body. Schwarzenegger has often talked about the importance of hearty, nutritious food for a better physique and longer life span. Therefore, it’s no secret that the simple addition of an affordable fiber source like psyllium husk could make a significant difference in terms of the prevention and maintenance of chronic health issues.

“After all, research published in The Lancet from 58 clinical trials found that people who eat the highest amounts of fiber-filled carbs reduce their risk of diabetes, cancer, stroke, and heart disease by up to 30 percent.”

Schwarzenegger recommended about 5–15 grams of psyllium husk daily to help individuals on their fitness journey. A spoonful or two of the fiber-rich goodness in smoothies, oatmeal, or blended protein shakes is a one-way ticket to better health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed how a fiber-rich diet could prevent brain diseases

For quite some time, fiber has been associated with gut health. But because of the gut-brain connection, that association could now suggest links with brain health. Schwarzenegger previously highlighted this subject in one of his newsletters.

Fiber is not only responsible for waste regulation but also for keeping brain diseases at bay. He cited a study that investigated its role in reducing dementia risk. Since a fiber-rich diet promotes a healthy weight and lowers blood pressure, fat, and glucose levels, it paves the way for healthy brain development and protection.