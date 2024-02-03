Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals How the Consumption of Fiber Helps Protect Your Brain

Former bodybuilding icon and 7-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger holds a massive influence on the bodybuilding community. People around the world follow the legend’s workout routines, health tips, and diet routines. And Arnold isn’t one to hesitate in sharing all of his knowledge. He ensures to update his village members to lead a healthy life.

Advertisement

While he writes on multiple health-related topics, Arnold, this time, has touched upon the importance of a diet high in fiber and its benefits. He emphasized how fiber protects your brain and helps you avoid diseases. In his recent newsletter, Arnold mentions how most of the diets people follow are ridiculous. However, he shared some advice one would want to follow. That is the consumption of fiber to avoid dementia.

Arnold cites a study and writes that scientists have been evaluating the connection between fiber and dementia for almost 35 years. For 14 years, they kept food logs of more than 3,700 individuals and tracked their health for over 21 years.

Advertisement

“Research suggests that a diet high in fiber may help reduce your risk of dementia. Those who ate the highest amount of fiber had the lowest rates of dementia, and those who ate more soluble fiber seemed to be more protected.”

The Austrian Oak further mentions that this study did not measure cause and effect. Hence, it is difficult to state why scientists saw such a result. However, Arnold feels that these results might have another connection between one’s brain and gut.

Studies imply that healthier microbes in your gut help reduce brain inflammation and preclude the outset of dementia. Hence, fiber helps improve your gut bacteria.

“It might simply be that people who eat more fiber are more likely to maintain a healthy weight and have lower blood pressure, lipids, and blood sugar levels — all of which are associated with a lower likelihood of dementia.”

Therefore, Arnold suggests all his followers add more soluble fiber to their diet. The consumption of more black beans, avocados, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, chia seeds, etc. is good in fiber. These can help prevent dementia and protect the brain as well. Arnold had also once disclosed more key pointers on the benefits of fiber.

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger says fiber is all you need for a healthy gut, brain, and immunity

Healthy eating is simpler than you think and doesn’t cater to a specific diet fad. Fitness legend Schwarzenegger abides by this rule, too. The icon is known to share nutrition and wellness tips through his newsletter, and in this edition, he is all praise for fibrous food.

Fiber is an essential nutrient for the body to function properly and aids heavily in healthy gut movement. It deserves more attention than micronutrients, as it keeps the heart healthy and builds brain immunity. Schwarzenegger commented that its addition to a meal can be helpful in your weight loss journey and protect your brain from diseases like dementia.

Upping fiber consumption also means less risk of toxins getting to the brain. Hence, superfoods like berries, legumes, and seeds that are rich in fiber can be consumed.