Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ultimate Vitamin to Combat Sleeplessness

Finding it tough to fall asleep at night is a common problem people may find these days. Amongst several reasons that could dictate the issue, Arnold Schwarzenegger believed that it might be due to the lack of Vitamin D.

In his recent newsletter under the segment ‘On Our Radar’, he talked about how several people struggled to fall asleep at night. This, in turn, messed up their circadian rhythm, forcing them to feel drowsy and low on energy during the day.

Schwarzenegger felt that the root cause of it all could be the lack of Vitamin D and calcium that causes sleeplessness. The two elements often govern the quality of rest and sleep and their deficiency could lead to troubles.

He went on to highlight a group of studies that drew several links between Vitamin D deficiency and the lack of sunlight. These research articles also indicated a relationship between poor rest and recovery with this situation.

“It could be linked to Vitamin D’s role in two critical components of healthy sleep — your circadian rhythm and melatonin.”

Sunlight exposure is crucial to set the circadian rhythm in place since it emits light waves essential for one’s bodily functions. It also promotes the production of Vitamin D in the body, which is where the link between the two comes from.

“Vitamin D also helps your body produce melatonin, the hormone that supports better sleep.”

To check for deficiencies, Schwarzenegger recommends getting blood work done and a consultation with one’s GP to get started with Vitamin D supplements. Meanwhile, a good idea is to soak up some sunshine to reap its benefits.

Just like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dr. Andrew Huberman also swears by sunlight

Sunlight exposure could affect more aspects of the human body than one could fathom due to its surprising powers. Just like Schwarzenegger recommended regular sunlight intake for better Vitamin D production, neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman has also talked about it on several occasions.

The morning sunlight emits waves essential for the proper working of the body and its systems. Dr. Huberman has often explained how it manages the hormone levels in the body, including the release of cortisol that determines stress levels and energy. With so many crucial roles in the human body, Schwarzenegger’s segment about Vitamin D and sunlight provides food for thought.