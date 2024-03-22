Dr. Andrew Huberman Discusses the Importance of Sunlight and Sleep for Good Overall Health, During Tom Segura’s Podcast in 2023

Being outside in the sun has numerous beneficial effects on health. These beneficial aspects were explored with American neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman in the 2023 edition of 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura which was uploaded to the official YouTube channel of YMH Studios. They also touched on the importance of getting enough sleep apart from the benefits of early morning sunlight.

The concept of sunlight and its advantages piqued Tom Segura’s interest. Early morning sunlight has several benefits, as Andrew Huberman, an expert in the field, pointed out:

“I would put right up there in the top batch of mental health, physical health, and performance enhancing behavioral tools and it’s completely zero cost. It takes a little bit of time.”

After Huberman listed all the advantages, Segura questioned him, with a hint of sarcasm, whether they may look straight into the sun. But Huberman, who couldn’t help but chuckle, suggested that if the sun’s beams are too much to bear, just blink as the body soaks up the rays.

A 24-hour clock is present in every single cell of the human body, as Huberman pointed out. These cells have a built-in nature timer that is activated by regular exposure to early sunlight. According to the neuroscientist, this process is very essential as it creates awareness among the organs and cells in the body.

According to Huberman, this cooperation will ultimately result in the enhancement of several essential chemicals. These compounds also boost morning concentration, energy, and alertness. Apart from all of these beneficial factors, it also optimizes the immune system performance throughout the day.

In the long run, getting up early to soak up some sunlight sets off the body’s natural clock for a chemical called melatonin. This particular compound ensures that the individual falls asleep at a proper time to repeat the cycle every day.

Andrew Huberman reveals the pillars of overall well-being

Frequently, Andrew Huberman shares his knowledge with his followers on social media. The neuroscientist unveiled eight pillars of mental and physical health on his official X account a few weeks ago. Huberman considered sleep, sunlight, and exercise to be of paramount importance since they establish a positive feedback loop for one’s health.

Since it monitors a person’s physical health, the neuroscientist recommends zone 2 cardio. A person’s mental health is strongly impacted by their ability to handle stress and relationships.

Maintaining a low-stress life and being mindful of one’s relationships, particularly one’s own, are both beneficial. Additionally, according to Huberman, one’s mental health might be improved with a touch of spiritual grounding.