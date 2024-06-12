Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on the Benefits of Consuming Lycopene

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always helped the bodybuilding community with their fitness regimens by providing an overview of all the aspects that can influence their routines. Recently, the former bodybuilder piqued the interest of many experts around the world when he discussed the benefits of lycopene for oral health.

In his newsletter this time, the Austrian Oak has broadened his scope to cover the numerous other benefits of lycopene, as proposed and encouraged by several doctors.

He claims that the benefits of this organic component aren’t just limited to one’s oral wellness, as he writes:

“So we went digging, and the research suggests it’s true: People who add lycopene to their diet are more likely to avoid cardiovascular diseases and have healthier skin. “

According to studies, lycopene benefits an individual’s heart in a variety of ways, including anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, anti-atherogenic, cardioprotective, and anti-platelet capabilities. However, it doesn’t just offer cardiovascular benefits, like decreasing blood pressure, as the Terminator actor writes:

“Studies have also found that a lycopene-rich diet offers UV skin protection, can help you recover from sun damage and prevent sunburns, and could even increase procollagen levels, giving you more youthful-looking skin.”

To receive an adequate number of advantages, the bodybuilder suggests sundried tomatoes or tomato puree, which contain a lot of lycopene. If a person does not enjoy such meals, they can opt for alternatives such as ordinary tomatoes, watermelon, guava, and grapefruit. The bodybuilder also notes that taking merely 6 mg per day will help them get a head start on the benefits, as all of these can be attained with an intake of up to 20 mg.

Lycopene also has oral benefits, which the seven-time Mr. Olympia previously highlighted in his newsletter before going into detail about cardiovascular and skin health benefits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Advantages of Tomatoes

Tomatoes are the delicious berry of the plant Solanum lycopersicum, which piqued the interest of Arnold Schwarzenegger as they are rich in lycopene. It is a form of the organic pigment known as a carotenoid that gives it its red tint, which has an essential nutrient benefit as it pumps up the immune cells inside an individual’s mouth and kills the bacteria that cause plaque and inflammation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Sports Festival UK (@arnoldexpouk)

The Terminator actor further outlines that approximately 4 to 8 milligrams of lycopene are sufficient to help minimize the chance of cavities, gingivitis, and even gum bleeding. However, apart from just highlighting the benefits of the organic compound, he also mentions that it doesn’t replace regular oral hygiene methods like frequent brushing and flossing.