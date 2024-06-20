mobile app bar

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks of a ‘Dental Miracle’ in the Form of Tooth Regrowth

Radha Iyer
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks of a ‘Dental Miracle’ in the Form of Tooth Regrowth

Jun 28, 2015; Sonoma, CA, USA; Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger smiles for fans before the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Scientific innovations have always intrigued Arnold Schwarzenegger for new avenues and observations they bring in. One of the recent developments that piqued his interest was the oral health industry.

Studies now show that it might soon be possible to regrow human teeth with the help of some modifications. In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger highlighted the groundbreaking research on the first-ever tooth regrowth in human beings.

Teeth are often composed of the same material that constitutes bones, with the addition of enamel that makes it tougher. Yet, they cannot heal themselves in case of cavities, unlike broken bones. That’s why this research holds a lot of importance since, if successful in trials, it could change the way humans deal with oral health.

Schwarzenegger highlighted the contributions of the lead researcher, Katsu Takahashi, who worked on the study for nearly 20 years. They initially tested the medicine on ferrets, observed positive changes, and believed that it was a possibility among humans too.

 

“Scientists finally found a formula that rebuilds teeth in animals a few years ago without any side effects.”

The trials will involve a medication that blocks a gene responsible for stopping the growth of teeth. If all goes well, humans might soon have a new dental miracle on their hands, with the ability to grow teeth back.

“The study will run for about 11 months, with results set to come out late next year.”

Oral health is one of the primary concerns of many who face several conditions and diseases that affect the quality of life. Schwarzenegger once addressed the problem with a diet-based solution.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends a diet change to improve oral health

Eating food for sustenance is necessary, but it might also cause trouble for one’s oral health if not taken care of. That’s why Schwarzenegger wanted to provide some easy dietary tips to keep the pearly whites clean and healthy.

The main food that he focused on was tomatoes, which naturally aided hygiene and cleanliness of the mouth. It contained Lycopene, an organic pigment that helps fight the bacteria harmful to the teeth. Apart from that, one must always include general oral health habits like regular brushing and flossing for extra protection.

About the author

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

Read more from Radha Iyer

Share this article

Don’t miss these