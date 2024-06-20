Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks of a ‘Dental Miracle’ in the Form of Tooth Regrowth

Scientific innovations have always intrigued Arnold Schwarzenegger for new avenues and observations they bring in. One of the recent developments that piqued his interest was the oral health industry.

Studies now show that it might soon be possible to regrow human teeth with the help of some modifications. In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger highlighted the groundbreaking research on the first-ever tooth regrowth in human beings.

Teeth are often composed of the same material that constitutes bones, with the addition of enamel that makes it tougher. Yet, they cannot heal themselves in case of cavities, unlike broken bones. That’s why this research holds a lot of importance since, if successful in trials, it could change the way humans deal with oral health.

Schwarzenegger highlighted the contributions of the lead researcher, Katsu Takahashi, who worked on the study for nearly 20 years. They initially tested the medicine on ferrets, observed positive changes, and believed that it was a possibility among humans too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

“Scientists finally found a formula that rebuilds teeth in animals a few years ago without any side effects.”

The trials will involve a medication that blocks a gene responsible for stopping the growth of teeth. If all goes well, humans might soon have a new dental miracle on their hands, with the ability to grow teeth back.

“The study will run for about 11 months, with results set to come out late next year.”

Oral health is one of the primary concerns of many who face several conditions and diseases that affect the quality of life. Schwarzenegger once addressed the problem with a diet-based solution.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends a diet change to improve oral health

Eating food for sustenance is necessary, but it might also cause trouble for one’s oral health if not taken care of. That’s why Schwarzenegger wanted to provide some easy dietary tips to keep the pearly whites clean and healthy.

The main food that he focused on was tomatoes, which naturally aided hygiene and cleanliness of the mouth. It contained Lycopene, an organic pigment that helps fight the bacteria harmful to the teeth. Apart from that, one must always include general oral health habits like regular brushing and flossing for extra protection.