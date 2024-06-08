Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils Breakfast Staple, Eggs’ Efficacy for the Brain

Eggs are often present in every bodybuilder’s diet for all the nutritional benefits they offer, including essential amino acids. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger says there’s more to the wonder food than just helping with the gains.

In his recent newsletter, he highlighted how eggs were now the trending food for several reasons, especially due to their effects on the brain. Apart from its role in muscle building, eggs seem to contain the formula for a healthy brain as well.

In a study on the association of eggs with brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia, researchers found that it could lower their risk by up to 47%. This phenomenon is a significant find since the wide availability and consumption of eggs could benefit a huge chunk of people.

Schwarzenegger revealed that consuming at least one egg in a week could lead to favorable results. However, unlike the kind that fitness enthusiasts might consume, he wants people to focus on the yolk more.

“…eggs — especially the yolk — are packed with nutrients your brain loves…”

Eggs contain nine essential amino acids that help in body composition and increase muscle mass. But they also contain essential nutrients meant for the body that helps in brain development and repair.

“…particularly choline, omega-3 fatty acids, and lutein.”

Dietary choices can govern an individual’s physical and mental health since the nutrients derived from various forms of food target and develop different parts of the brain. Previously, Schwarzenegger also spoke of a magic ingredient that helped improve brain health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ideal Food for the Brain

Of all the foods that one could add to their routine for better health and satiated feeling, Schwarzenegger once talked about how one dish could beat them all. Fish is often called brain food for what it brings to the table, and he could not stop raving about it.

Fish is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids – a nutrient abundant in DHA that holds the power to transform brain health. Food scientists have often talked about how DHA boosts mental flexibility and working memory, which ultimately contributes to immunity. That’s why Schwarzenegger believed that it had the secret sauce to a better brain.