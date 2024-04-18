Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Reason Behind Persistent Headaches

Consistent headaches and migraines are as concerning as any other health issue, as they impact the efficiency of a person’s daily activities by a great deal. In a large US survey, 17.1% of women and 5.6% of men reported having migraine symptoms. Most people try to self-diagnose or power their way through it when suffering from headaches. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently unveiled why one suffers from continuous and bad headaches in the recent edition of his newsletter.

Anyone who suffers from headaches looks for a quick and desperate method to fix it. Arnold, however, states that there should be a proper fix to it and digs deep to find the primary reason. Schwarzenegger finds that an individual’s diet plays a major role in continuous migraine issues. Arnold cites recent research that found people who consumed more copper in their diets than they needed had an increased risk of developing migraines.

“The first thing to know is that copper is not bad. The study found that it was not a problem — until people consumed far more than the recommended daily amount.”

The Austrian Oak further states that the scientists analyzed the dietary data of more than 12,700 people who suffered from migraines and headaches. Scientists found that people who consumed more than 980 µg/day (0.98 mg/day) saw a notable increase in migraines.

However, Arnold states that it might not just be the consumption of copper that causes headaches, but the higher amounts of iron, zinc, selenium, and calcium in their diets could also cause problems.

“Research suggests that zinc and copper battle for nutrient absorption, which could be connected to migraines.”

Therefore, for those who suffer from headaches, Arnold suggests taking multivitamins high in copper. Having a lot of copper-loaded foods like organ meats, shellfish, nuts and seeds, beans, kale, and spinach will be worth it if you make some adjustments.

Thus, it could be worth testing to see if a dietary adjustment alleviates your headache, even with healthy foods. Speaking about headaches and various methods to help do away with them, Schwarzenegger once shared another technique with his village members.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a simple ingredient that can help ease your headache

In another edition of his newsletter, the former bodybuilding icon shared a simple household ingredient that can lower the frequency of these headaches. The ingredient was none other than fish oil. Research has shown that the components in fish oil elevate certain hormone groups that help relieve pain.

This research included 200 individuals split into two sections, each given similar meals, except one group getting more omega-3 fatty acids. The research findings were crucial in reaching a consensus that those who consumed abundant amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and sardines, experienced fewer headaches, reduced stress, and improved sleep.

The research results showed that this may be due to the increased levels of 17-HDMA, a pain-relieving molecule obtained from omega-3 fatty acids. Schwarzenegger added that this is not just because of the omega-3s present but also because fish is replete with other nutrients that are helpful for migraines, like vitamin D.