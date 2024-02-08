Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils a Surprising Ingredient to Help Relieve Headaches

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Frequent migraines and headaches of other kinds could often affect the quality of life. Left without a solution, people often resort to powering through it. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed a household ingredient that could help reduce the frequency of such headaches.

In his recent newsletter, the star addressed how fish oil was the magic ingredient that could help with headaches. Studies on various groups of people have confirmed that the contents of fish oil help elevate certain groups of hormones that aid in pain relief.

The research involved around 200 people who suffered from intense and frequent headaches. These people were then divided into two groups who consumed similar meals, except one had the addition of lots of omega-3 fatty acids. Often found abundantly in fish, this element was the key to this research.

The results were significant. Schwarzenegger revealed that the group that consumed more omega-3 fatty acids in the form of salmon and sardines reported fewer headaches, better sleep, and less stress.

“The researchers believe the positive results might result from increasing levels of 17-HDMA, a pain-relieving molecule your body makes from omega-3 fatty acids.”

While the most ideal source to derive these elements is still being debated, fish oil seems to be a no-brainer add-on to one’s diet. Schwarzenegger specified that it was uncertain if fish oil pills could also work in the same way, but in theory, it should be a good substitute regardless.

“Eating more fish is likely to make a difference not just because of the omega-3s but also because fish contains various other nutrients that could be helpful for migraines, such as vitamin D.”

Elevating nutrition and dietary practices improves quality of life. Schwarzenegger has often spoken about how adding certain foods can help various parts of the body function better. Simple things like fiber could easily improve the working of the brain.

Arnold Schwarzenegger explains the role of fiber in brain functioning

Fiber isn’t as glorified when it comes to consumption due to its widespread use for solely easing bowel movements and adding roughage to the diet. However, studies suggest that the element does more than just aid digestion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger highlighted research that hinted at fiber’s role in protecting the brain from diseases like dementia. Since there’s a strong connection between the brain and the gut, the hypothesis is that fiber helps the brain by maintaining gut health and, therefore, a healthy weight, blood pressure, sugar levels, and so on. A fit lifestyle simply involves making a few significant changes gradually, and Schwarzenegger is always here to help with that.