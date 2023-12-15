Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Might Have Just Revealed “The Ultimate Pre-Workout”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with another fascinating study, and it will surely interest bodybuilding and fitness enthusiasts. In the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, the seven-time Olympia talks about “the ultimate pre-workout.”

While there are multiple studies that support different supplements for a good pre-workout, Arnie states that caffeine might be the ultimate answer. In the latest edition of the newsletter, The Austrian Oak talks in detail about caffeine and how and when to consume it to get the best results in the temple of bodybuilding.

As per multiple studies, caffeine is known to improve strength and endurance while reducing the perception of fatigue. But there are other benefits that most people might not be aware of. Arnold, while citing research about the same, writes:

“Recent research suggests that a pre-workout dose of caffeine may help increase fat-burning.”

The former governor of California mentions how scientists in this research tested people’s exercise performance with caffeine and a placebo. Individuals worked out during the day as well as at night. They observed that participants who consumed caffeine before their workout burned more fat.

“Participants who consumed caffeine 30 minutes before their workout increased fat burning by about 13 percent.”

During the study, it was also found that the time of working out did not matter. What mattered the most was consuming caffeine before exercise, as this enhanced fat burning to a great extent.

While it seems like a dream-come-true scenario, it is not the ultimate weapon that would work even if one continued bad habits. Schwarzenegger mentions that “mega-dose caffeine” will always be secondary to behavioral changes. Without a good diet, regular exercise, and a good dose of sleep, even this incredible pre-workout would be of no use.

“Focus on your diet, exercise, and sleep if you want lasting fat loss. If you’re not eating well (and consuming too many calories), don’t exercise, or consistently sleep less than 7 hours, then no amount of caffeine (or any over-the-counter fat-burner) will deliver the desired changes.“

So, ultimately, it comes down to one’s good habits, and a couple of cups of coffee might do the trick for you to do a good amount of fat-cutting. And though Schwarzenegger has mentioned caffeine as the hero of the pre-workouts, it is not the first time he has stated its benefits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger states the benefits of combining two caffeine-rich beverages

In one of the previous editions of his newsletter, The Austrian Oak mentioned how drinking coffee and tea can have great benefits. And stating the same, the bodybuilding icon penned, “​Research suggests that drinking both coffee and tea helps protect your body against stroke and dementia.“

Schwarzenegger mentions that the study followed more than 360,000 people for over 12 years. Arnold adds that combining 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea decreased the risk of dementia and stroke by a significant percentage. While seeing the benefits of caffeine-rich drinks, one might increase their consumption, but remember, moderation will always remain of prime importance.