Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals How Alcohol Influences Sleep

After a long day of work, who doesn’t enjoy chugging an alcoholic beverage? While it may help relax your mind, former bodybuilding icon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, feels alcohol can affect one’s body in many ways. In the recent edition of his newsletter, “How Alcohol Changes Your Sleep,” Arnold discusses this drink in detail.

The amount of Alcohol consumed determines the extent to which it alters one’s sleep. Schwarzenegger is bringing up the quantity of the popular beverage when he mentions a recent study, as he writes:

“New research suggests that just a few drinks can harm your sleep — but that when you consume alcohol might determine how much disruption it causes.”

He elaborates by bringing attention to the study where recreational drinkers were studied. Before being subjected to a 2-week experiment, the individuals consumed 9 to 12 drinks weekly. These participants drank three beverages for around an hour before going to bed for three consecutive nights.

Nonetheless, a few of them were also given a mixer that didn’t contain any alcohol and acted as a placebo. The test results were straightforward, as they pointed toward the direction Schwarzenegger wanted. The former bodybuilder mentions the outcomes, as he states:

“Those who drank alcohol spent less time in REM sleep, had lower sleep quality, and less deep sleep than those taking the placebo.”

The overall theme of the study was REM or rapid eye movement and the demerits of alcohol. The REM sleep phase is associated with improved dreaming, emotional assessment, and memory consolidation. Research indicates that a proper sleep phase begins around 90 minutes after one goes to bed. Additionally, optimal health needs to get at least 20 minutes of REM sleep.

The Austrian Oak highlights the effects of alcohol on this specific human sleep pattern, as he writes:

“Alcohol’s influence on your sleep partially depends on how closely you drink to your bedtime.”

The ex-bodybuilder stresses that it takes an entire hour for the body to burn off just one drink. Therefore, he advises his ‘village’ to have a drink a few hours before they go to their regular slumber. In addition to all of these sleep issues, Schwarzenegger also once exposed alcohol to its various demerits to one’s overall health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes alcoholic beverage’s side effects on human body

The occasional alcoholic beverage isn’t something that Arnold Schwarzenegger is opposed to. But he’s hell-bent on people who drink this frequently because of the harm it does to their health. Some of these side effects of the drink include an increased likelihood of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, liver damage, and even a reduction in brain size.

He recommends limiting one’s alcohol consumption to no more than six drinks a week, saying that this is the maximum amount that the body can withstand. Also, he says it’s acceptable to drink it once or twice a week, so there’s no need to cut down drastically.