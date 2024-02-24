"Can Reverse the Damage...": 7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals That One Particular Item That Can Damage Your DNA

At the age of 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s ultimate goal is to live a healthy and active life. The 7-time Olympia ensures to do anything and everything to avoid any diseases. While doing so, he also advises his fellow fitness enthusiasts on how to live healthily through his newsletter.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold writes about this particular item that could damage your DNA. According to recent studies, scientists have found that the consumption of alcohol damages your DNA. This is not all, as it leads to other health issues as well.

However, Arnold points out an important point: a few drinks occasionally might not be a problem and isn’t a reason to panic. But if you consume alcohol regularly or even go overboard and drink, this will damage your body.

He further added that studies have even found that if you drink even smaller amounts of alcohol, it will lead to health issues. You could have a higher risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, liver damage, and shrinkage of the brain. Therefore, cutting down on your alcohol intake gradually can help you improve your health.

“Cutting back on your alcohol intake can reverse the damage, help lower your blood pressure, and improve overall health.”

Arnold, therefore, cites some research and suggests that people who drink two or fewer drinks in a week are less likely to have any health risks. Other studies indicate that our body can handle anything around a maximum of six drinks per week and not more than four in a single day. Arnold ultimately states that it’s best to not drink alcohol at all, but if you do, do it responsibly.

“No matter what, be responsible and respect your body.”

In connection with alcohol consumption and its damage to the body, Arnold once revealed the best defense for hangovers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals a hangover hack to get back on your feet

In another edition of his newsletter, he covered the scientifically proven methods and studies to eliminate a hangover. While not succumbing to excessive drinking is the key, one has to pay attention to certain things before and after drinking. Hangovers can have added side effects like nausea and anxiety.

He further wrote that it’s not all your fault for feeling dizzy the next morning. The reason is because of the gene (ALDH2) that makes booze hit extra hard for some people. Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested that the best hangover hack is to eat a mix of protein and fat before drinking alcohol and to consume water and electrolytes before bed.

Having caffeine and taking vitamins C, B, and zinc also help. If everything fails, research suggests trying the Korean method of hangover relief. Drinking Korean pear juice, red ginseng, Panax ginseng, and l-cysteine will help with hangovers faster.