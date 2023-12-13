“Bodybuilding Was Caught Up in Dark Ages”: Mike Mentzer’s Resurfaced 1994 Interview Reveals the Lesser-Known Truth About the Sport’s Philosophy

Bodybuilding as a field could thrive only because of the existence of some torchbearers who introduced the brain to the brawn. Mike Mentzer was one such intellectual who practiced what he theorized and introduced a new side to the sport. His notes and scientific approach to bodybuilding gave him an edge over the monotony that the sport brought. And in an old interview, he even went as far as to explain how bodybuilding’s evolution was philosophical.

Released in 1994, Mentzer’s in-depth interview with Bill Phillips for Muscle Media 2000 is a treasure trove in itself. The legend sat down to explain the transformation of the sport and how the highs and the lows throughout the decades could be connected to something deeper.

Calling out the Greek philosopher Aristotle, Mentzer explained how the progress of a society was linked to his principles. So, when a society underwent a dark period, the veteran elaborated on it:

“The Dark Ages was a period when mankind’s progress broke down. People turned away from the teachings of Aristotle; that is, they rejected logic, reason, knowledge, progress, and even freedom.”

However, rebirth follows a period of darkness, and renaissance follows the dark ages. The late bodybuilding icon observed how society returned to its path of progress when it returned to Aristotle’s teachings. But what did this have to do with bodybuilding’s evolution?

“Until recently, bodybuilding was caught up in a dark ages of its own. It wasn’t until 1969–1970, with the emergence of Arthur Jones on the scene, that we exited the Dark Age and emerged into a Renaissance of our own.”

Arthur Jones was a pioneer in the area of fitness. He invented the Nautilus exercise machines and possessed expertise in strength training. Mentzer dubbed him the Aristotle of the 90s, where Jones’ philosophies and research determined the state of the sport.

“Now it’s possible that the entire world of bodybuilding will fail to see the enormous importance of what Arthur Jones especially has contributed (i.e.) what I’m attempting to perpetuate and expand upon by providing a broader philosophic scientific context.”

This was what the veteran stood by. Bodybuilding, as a sport, is now not only dependent on strength or aesthetics but also has a scientific aspect to it.

Did the teachings of Mike Mentzer trickle down to the modern day?

Now we have mass monsters who paved the path towards a new aesthetic sense in the field of bodybuilding. One of the prime bodybuilders during that era was Dorian Yates, who happened to be Mentzer’s disciple in bodybuilding. Their teamwork resulted in pushing the idea of high intensity to new levels.

Yates was Mentzer’s subject that needed a test. What was meant to be an exhausting bicep workout transformed the hulk-like bodybuilder’s perspective. He recalled how Mentzer made him work just one set on the Nautilus biceps machine, but it proved to be one of the most difficult and effective one. To date, fitness enthusiasts swear by the late veteran’s ideas surrounding high-intensity workouts and training till failure. And this is why Mentzer made a mark in history.