Mike Mentzer Once Unveiled How Occasional Treats Doesn’t Hamper a Calorie Deficit Diet

In the realm of fitness, spartan diets, and stern self-discipline, where the effect causes as much awe as the cause, Mike Mentzer was noteworthy not only as the possessor of a ripped torso and configured biceps but also for his unconventional wisdom.

The legendary bodybuilder once dropped a bombshell that left many fitness enthusiasts stunned: indulging in occasional treats doesn’t necessarily derail a calorie deficit diet.

This revelation quickly shattered the popular all-or-nothing apartheid in the fitness and diet industry and became a ray of light in terms of dieting to those people who faced failure while trying to follow severe diets.

In a recently unearthed audio tape of the late IFBB Hall of Famer, shared by @mikementzers’ Instagram page, the bodybuilding legend stressed the world’s snacking fears.

Despite his massive physique and rigorous HIT regimen, the bodybuilder had days off, even days where he could eat foods other than his standard diet. The late legend recognized that if a person is on a well-balanced diet, particularly one with a calorie deficit, they can indulge in occasional snacks such as a candy bar, a slice of pizza, or some ice cream without jeopardizing their weight loss attempts.

However, while enjoying these delicacies is perfectly natural, he encouraged his followers to watch their calorie consumption, saying:

“Just take into account the calories they contain, figure it into your daily calorie budget, and subtract some other food items.”

Mentzer wanted to stress calories since whatever food an individual consumes comes down to the numbers. While occasional snacks are acceptable, he recommends adjusting calorie intake by removing specific meals from the diet to avoid gaining additional calories.

If a person fails to avoid those extra calories, they may gain weight, harming their exercise attempts. The pioneer of HIT has always prioritized diets, and he once revealed shocking information about a controversial nutrient.

Mike Mentzer’s Take on Adding Fats to One’s Diet

Many fitness enthusiasts are confused about the difference between good and bad fats. According to Mike Mentzer, the nutrient protects the human body’s organs and nerves from numerous harms while also supporting the digestion process, and additional healthy fat sources can increase body fat percentage for a more attractive physique.

The bodybuilder pointed out that a carbohydrate, protein, and fat percent ratio of 60–25–15 might greatly benefit a person’s diet. The late legend also stated that because of a lack of awareness about fats, many fitness fanatics miss out on an ideal physique, as the appropriate amount of the nutrient can fulfill their fitness goals.