Mike Mentzer Once Explained the Science Behind Muscle Growth

Many bodybuilders follow a similar strategy of working out by lifting weights. However, numerous exercise enthusiasts are unaware of the science underpinning general muscular growth, which might impede their progress. This is also an issue that Mike Mentzer discussed in his audio recordings, which Heavy Duty College has reuploaded on YouTube.

As a pioneer of HIT at the time, the late icon’s training regimen was unlike any other bodybuilder. Mentzer used to focus on reps to failure for every set, giving each rep his all.

It’s also not the first time the bodybuilding icon has emphasized the importance of intensity of effort during any workout regime, which is directly related to skeletal muscle growth. Mentzer went on to clarify its role, stating:

“Muscular effort imposes a stress on our muscles and overall physical systems, which causes us to adapt to that particular stress by developing larger and stronger muscles.”

The bodybuilding legend underlined that this adaptation is also related to beginner routines, in which a person follows a standard training technique. They will only grow their muscles if they push their bodies beyond a specific weight threshold, and increasing stress levels will only lead to progress.

However, Mentzer also stated that those who do not adapt to higher levels of weight in the later stages of their fitness journey will impede muscular growth since their bodies will not protect themselves without the increase in weight, resulting in little or no simulation of progress.

“Muscular growth, you must realize, is a defense against the stress of intense muscular effort, and muscular growth will cease when the effort you are generating in your workouts is no longer intense enough to threaten the body sufficiently to cause it to defend itself.”

Mentzer was constantly ahead of the curve, and his views are widely recognized in bodybuilding. Aside from focusing solely on training intensity to enhance muscle growth, he also addressed another vital component in one of his old audio records.

Mike Mentzer Focused on the Correct Technique to Life Weights

While exerting maximum effort in intensity throughout any workout may improve muscular growth, Mike Mentzer once emphasized the necessity of technique in any workout. Technique is an important component since, without it, one may target the wrong muscle growth during an exercise, which can disrupt the entire procedure.

However, here, Mentzer emphasized that an individual should focus on the negative movement or contracted position, as this will provide the greatest benefits. He went on to explain that the positive position in any workout is the least efficient for generating muscle growth since it targets the weakest element of the movement technique.

Mentzer also offered an example of one of his own clients who he convinced to commit to negative movement for up to 15 seconds, and with this technique, they were guaranteed maximum muscle growth.