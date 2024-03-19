Bodybuilding World Congratulates 7x Mr. Olympia Phil Heath on His Silver-Screen Venture

Phil Heath made history when he won seven Mr. Olympia titles in a row. His story inspired many young bodybuilders to navigate through the sport. Now, with his entire life on the silver screen in the form of a documentary, people have been more appreciative of his bodybuilding odyssey.

Heath recently announced the release of his life story in collaboration with Universal Documentaries. While it is scheduled for a public release on March 25th, he recently held a premiere for some big names in the public figure space. Celebratory messages and wishes poured in for him as everyone watched Heath’s life unfold on the big screen.

‘Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story’ directed by Brett Harvey follows Heath as he attempts to battle on stage to win the prestigious Sandow trophy. It also talks about how he worked around an injury and fought for a potential eighth title before hanging up his posing shorts.

Bodybuilders from every era came together to celebrate his achievements. From Joseph Baena to Jay Cutler, fitness world veterans graced the occasion to support Heath and his new release. Baena even congratulated him by posting their picture on his Instagram story.

“Congratulations on your Documentary!!!”

Meanwhile, the bodybuilding star’s wife, Shurie Cremona, penned a lengthy, emotional note on her pride and joy surrounding his goals and dreams. She revealed they filmed the documentary during some tough times in their lives and how they emerged stronger and wiser after all those years.

“Words can’t express how surreal this moment is. @philheath I am so honored to be your wife…your story is incredible and your message speaks to everyone’s spirit.”

Later, Heath posted more Instagram stories from the ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ set, talking about his documentary. A fun shot of him and Morgan arm wrestling also made a cameo. Before this, he had also shared a few clips from the documentary featuring some of his competitors and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Phil Heath talks about aiming for the eighth title in his latest documentary

The bodybuilding world has seen many icons through the decades, winning multiple Mr. Olympia titles. Heath was one of the few iconic ones who got close to winning the record number of Sandows before retiring. He reflected on the nature of his sport and athletes in a clip posted on Instagram.

Heath expressed his disbelief at the jacked physiques in the clip. He was surprised at how it all turned into entertainment that the audience would pay to watch. Various sound bytes from Jay Cutler, Kai Greene, and Dwayne Johnson, talking about the highly competitive environment of bodybuilding shows, followed.