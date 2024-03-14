“Paid for Something That Makes No Sense”: Phil Heath Admits Honest Take on Bodybuilding Before Attempting to Clinch Eighth Mr. Olympia Title

Phil Heath was one of the bodybuilding icons who came close to establishing a record number of Mr. Olympia titles. With seven titles to his name already, he wished to try his luck and talent once more to shoot for the eighth. In his upcoming documentary ‘Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story’ he talks about his experience at the championship in 2020.

The documentary features many of Heath’s colleagues, including Jay Cutler, Ronnie Coleman, Brandon Curry, and Kai Greene. It will give bodybuilding fans a glimpse into his journey through the sport, his mindset, and how he won seven consecutive titles. In a recent Instagram post featuring a clip from the film, he reflects on his journey through Mr. Olympia.

The clip featured voiceovers from Heath, Cutler, Greene, and Dwayne Johnson, talking about the adrenaline one got from competing on stage. Going head-to-head against some of the best bodybuilders throughout history had a long-lasting impact on the stars.

Heath began by voicing his disbelief at bodybuilders’ jaw-dropping physiques. Traditionally, the sport demanded sacrifices and months’ worth of blood, tears, and sweat to get a title-winning physique. The Mr. Olympia stage would always be chock-full of athletes with unbelievably jacked bodies, flaunting every muscle striation that they could.

“You paid to see something that makes no sense. What is that muscle? None of these guys have it, but he has it.”

Meanwhile, Cutler pointed out how the sport could be brutal towards friendships. While the constant cheers and loud callouts could be exhilarating, it has also triggered onstage rivalries to flourish in such competitions. Greene also hinted at the tinge of awe and overwhelm that the Mr. Olympia stage could carry, especially while competing against their peers and seniors.

Towards the end of the clip, the familiar voice of Dwayne Johnson wistfully recalls every strength sports champion on stage. He believed nothing matched the feeling of winning and the push to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

“It’s the last man standing. Just like Jordan, just like Ali, just like some guy known as ‘The Rock’ who used to raise his eyebrow…”

The road to Olympia wasn’t easy for Heath, who gave up a chunk of his life to reach the zenith. One of his core memories was the restriction he faced before his Mr. Olympia debut in 2008.

Having bigger fish to fry, Phil Heath recalled coach Hany Rambod’s iron fist over diet

Making it to the Mr. Olympia stage was already a tough feat for aspiring bodybuilders. But to do so and ensure a lasting debut was something that Heath nailed during his career. In 2008, after the Iron Man Pro, the bodybuilder got a taste of what he’d had to sacrifice after celebrity coach Hany Rambod imposed restrictions on his diet. He recalled the anecdote on his coach’s recent podcast episode.

Heath won the Iron Man Pro and wanted to treat himself to a cheat meal at a popular fast food joint, In-and-Out. However, Rambod interjected, barred salt, and cut down on the quantity of food. It made Heath livid before he understood that getting to the Olympia was more important. He eventually bagged the third position on his debut, cutting out a promising future for himself.