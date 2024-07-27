Chris Bumstead Takes Bodybuilding World on a Journey Through His Full Day Diet During Off Season

With the Mr. Olympia championship drawing close, Chris Bumstead gradually began focusing more and more on his routine up until the event. This would mean more workout and diet-related content for his fans to understand his prep process.

He recently gave a detailed insight into what his offseason diet through the day looked like on his Instagram. With the help of a short video, he took his fans on a journey, eating his way through the day while talking about the various food choices he made.

Bumstead starts his day off strong with a heavy breakfast consisting of 130g steak cooked in some grass-fed butter. He pairs this with 100g oatmeal containing 30g almond butter, a banana, and some blueberries. Apart from this, he also makes sure to add enough protein, with his dark chocolate protein shake enhanced with collagen.

His second meal focuses on his carb intake with 250g Japanese sweet potato and 225g ground turkey, cooked to perfection. He followed this up by revealing his conflict with drinking water during these days.

“I’m in this like battle of needing to drink more water, but if I drink too much water it just fills up my belly and I feel bloated. And I can’t eat as much…”

His third meal was just another dark chocolate protein shake after his workout combined with 50g of carb powder. This is followed by a grand serving of 110g worth of carbs from pasta, along with 150g of ground turkey.

In the end, he wraps up his last meal in a grand manner with some wild salmon burgers, half an avocado, some olive oil, rice, and arugula salad. However, he did reveal how these meals get tiring by the end of his off-season bulk.

“Fun fact I hate food by the end of my off-season and can’t wait to diet, and then by the end of my prep I love food again and can’t wait to off-season.”

Once his coach deems his size fit, Bumstead will soon start cutting down and chiseling away at his physique. This year, he aims to bag his potential sixth consecutive title in the Classic Physique category. While he seems well-prepared already, his mindset is also shifting towards that of a winner.

Chris Bumstead declares taking on his struggles like a champion

To succeed in bodybuilding, many factors play into the formula, along with winning genetics and a killer routine. Amongst other things, the athletes also have to make sure to train their minds along with their bodies to push through some of the roughest training sessions.

Bumstead seems to have ‘nailed this to the T’ throughout his career, and his five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles are a testament to this. While he has had his fair share of struggles in the form of injuries and medical conditions, he doesn’t let them deter him from getting a good workout session.

For his prep this year, he adopted a welcoming attitude toward his challenges, knowing that they would seem minuscule later. The struggles and hurdles make him a better person, and for that, he would need to go through them.