New Dad Chris Bumstead Confesses Training for Something He “Was Always Meant to Be”

Chris Bumstead may be the current Classic Physique favorite, as he has been reigning over the Mr. Olympia category for quite some time. However, the 29-year-old has his priorities set in the form of his family, even after acing every championship for the last five years. In fact, he believes that being a “girl dad” has always been his real calling.

A few months ago, Bumstead’s long-standing wish to become a father finally came true when he had his daughter, Bradley Bumstead, in his arms. Ever since then, he and his partner, Courtney King, have been tag teaming their way through parenthood and career.

This year has been particularly busy for Bumstead since he has had to manage his prep for the upcoming Olympia along with his company, Raw Nutrition’s latest ventures. Yet, whenever he gets to be home, he dedicates most of his time to his daughter, partner, and dog.

Being a girl dad has been extremely fulfilling for the bodybuilding icon who is pretty proud of his child’s daily shenanigans. In his recent post, Bumstead even claimed that he was always destined to be the father of a daughter.

“Was always meant to be a girl dad.”

Interestingly, there could be some truth to Bumstead’s bold claim. Highlighted amidst a series of adorable clips of him cuddling with his dog, Pudson, was a text bragging about how the bodybuilder used to practice being a girl dad with his pet.

“been training for this my whole life”

While one might wonder if Bumstead ever gets overwhelmed by his duties, the 29-year-old doesn’t feel so. Having always rolled with the punches, he tries to keep a healthy balance between work, passion, and home.

For Bumstead, it’s a lifestyle after all

From taking the baby and dog for a walk to running a nutrition business, Bumstead has a lot more tasks on his daily to-do list these days. The icon has launched his own fitness space along with his brand, participated in various seminars, and even traveled around the world to improve his network.

Moreover, apart from all of that, Bumstead also had his potential sixth Classic Physique title to tend to. Therefore, keeping up with the workouts, ensuring his physique progressed appropriately, and making sure he had his diet in check was also necessary.

With a baby added to the mix, all of these tasks could’ve overwhelmed him and taken him down. However, Bumstead maintained that it was just a new lifestyle he had to adhere to, and that thought made it easier for him to juggle everything.