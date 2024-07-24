“Everything Changed for Me…”: As Mr. Olympia Draws Close, Chris Bumstead Takes On Challenges With a New Champion Mindset

Bodybuilding has managed to build up resilience among several athletes who enter the sport with a particular goal in mind – to become the best of the best. With Mr. Olympia coming up in a few months, champions like Chris Bumstead are focusing on not just training their bodies but also training their minds to become strong.

Bumstead, who has been the reigning Classic Physique champion, has had his fair share of struggles to deal with. From his autoimmune kidney disease to various injuries sustained throughout the years, he somehow still rises from his troubles to give his best.

For the longest time, the Canadian has emphasized how much he believes in the power of a good, straightforward mindset. And that seems to be his formula for winning this year’s title as well.

In a recent reel, Bumstead shared a glimpse of his daily workout, where he’s performing some intense presses with dumbbells. However, the caption on and under the reel talked about how he changed his perspective towards the struggles in his life.

“Everything changed for me when I realized that we’re not meant to feel excited and perfect all the time. I started accepting that where I am right now, is genuinely where I’m meant to be.”

Challenges in his life have eventually led him to a better space, be it in his career or his personal life. And for that, he’s grateful for all the hurdles that life threw at him at some point, which, in retrospect, was something he managed to handle.

“So far all my challenges have brought me somewhere better or taught me something priceless, so why not believe that’s the case now.”

For Bumstead, no matter what went on to cause chaos in his life, some things always remained constant. Training was one of the few things he would always come back to when things seemed shaky.

Chris Bumstead was grateful for his regular training sessions

Bumstead essentially played a juggler this year with several new and exciting projects that he and his business had committed to. He traveled the world for work and some fun and kept up with his status as a bodybuilding icon.

Throughout all this, his family had always been supportive of his ventures, particularly his partner, who held down the fort while he was away. He witnessed the birth of his daughter, who made him overjoyed and grateful every single day.

However, the new father has always kept his training in check for reasons apart from his annual competition. Exercising kept him sane, and he acknowledged that, thanking his regular sessions for being an outlet he needed.