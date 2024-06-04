“Doing the Reps to Stay Connected”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Importance of Social Connection With a Special Anecdote

Arnold Schwarzenegger has juggled multiple hats to build a prolific career and life for himself. One of these activities includes forming his fitness community, called the ‘Pump Club’, which has grown into an inclusive space for several fitness enthusiasts. Of all the advantages of the community that he boasts of, one of the significant ones is creating a sense of belonging.

He recently spoke about the importance of this feeling in his newsletter under the ‘Monday Motivation’ segment. Amidst other subjects related to social connections, he also shared a heartwarming tale of meeting his friend and fellow Hollywood icon Tom Arnold.

Forming the ‘Pump Club’ wasn’t solely to motivate people to get fitter and healthier. Schwarzenegger mentioned he intended to go beyond the gym and push people to improve the quality of their lives. That is also why he prioritized good social connections in his life.

Meeting Tom Arnold on the set of his upcoming installment of FUBAR was a great opportunity for the duo to catch up and rekindle their friendship. While staying friends for decades is difficult in a busy industry like Hollywood, Schwarzenegger shared a poignant message about the situation.

“We use all the modern tools available now — FaceTime and email and text…So when we see each other, even if it’s been a while, it’s never awkward because we’ve been doing the reps to stay connected.”

Maintaining connections is not easy and takes work on all sides to ensure everyone involved in the circle feels included. However, the payout is what the star swore by, raving about how it adds spice to one’s life.

“With my work, I believe in only adding, never subtracting. It’s the same with friendships. At each new stage, I add friends.”

Wrapping up with a thoughtful take on friendships and social connections, Schwarzenegger asked his community to try and show up. Small steps towards doing the reps of relationships could go a long way in making the world a better place.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has Always Taken Pride in his Community

The ‘Pump Club’ has always been Schwarzenegger’s pride and joy for the way it transformed into an inclusive community. Since he released his fitness app for people to get in shape, users have gone out of their way to share some life-changing moments that he enabled.

Several users write to him about stories ranging from moving over tragedies to impossible-seeming weight loss. Some even had the opportunity to meet him in person to narrate their incidents. The common factor that bound all of these anecdotes was Schwarzenegger and his efforts to build the fitness community, who have since come together to motivate each other.