Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed His ‘Weekly Win’ With a Fan’s Success Story

Ever since he began his daily newsletter, ‘The Pump Club’, Arnold Schwarzenegger has impacted several lives. His guidance and tips have helped fitness enthusiasts set realistic goals and fulfill them. Many often tell him how his notes and observations helped turn their life into a success story, and he happily shares these with the rest of his village.

Recently, he revealed how one of his newsletter readers and fitness app users transformed their physical health. His mobile application, ‘The Pump’, helps users set fitness goals, and through a unique user interface that makes it easy for them to stick to their plan.

The user, Matt Mestan, listed all the changes he observed after five months of joining the Pump app. It turns out that after he got hooked on to a program, he lost a significant amount of weight, got in shape, and witnessed changes beyond his physique.

Mestan recalled how, apart from the obvious weight loss, he also saw changes in his mindset and mood. Consistent exercise is proven to boost one’s mood and productivity, and he testified to the theory.

“Most of all, my relationships with my friends and family have improved. I feel this is the result of a renewed self-confidence.”

The user also recounted how the lack of workouts and increasing weight had bogged him down to the point that he refrained from socializing and recreation. But he credited Schwarzenegger and his application for playing such a crucial role in improving his lifestyle.

“I also feel like I’m making a difference with those I’ve encouraged in The Village. My life is forever changed by the habits I’ve formed in this short time.”

Schwarzenegger expressed his delight at the success story and shared it as a source of inspiration for those who were still considering getting fit. Mestan’s story was just one out of several instances that Schwarzenegger has heard since the launch of his app.

Arnold Schwarzenegger meets his village at his Sports Festival

Earlier this year, Schwarzenegger attended the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, where he met several newsletter readers. These were the exclusive Pump app users who had gathered at the expo to interact with their hero and share their anecdotes.

To Schwarzenegger’s surprise, many came forward with some hard-hitting experiences and how his community efforts helped them. Since he built the ‘village’ of thousands of fitness enthusiasts, the inclusivity and collective cheering helped them achieve their goals and move forward. From tragedies in life to mental struggles, he listened and empathized with every single story and later expressed his joy at the change he brought in.