“Don’t Fall for the Same Trap”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns Village of a Popular Fitness Fad

The idea of staying fit and following a routine has many approaches. In the middle of multiple options, fitness enthusiasts often pick the one that is the easiest and gets to the goal the fastest. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger sees a red flag waving amidst this. Having shared several fitness tips and advice, especially during the holiday season, the former bodybuilder made sure to warn fitness enthusiasts of their approach to achieving their fitness goals.

In his newsletter, Schwarzenegger addressed the widespread phenomenon of people taking up New Year resolutions to get fit. One might hit the gym, take up fitness classes, or simply vow to start at home. However, many might observe the emergence of diets and workout routines that guarantee results in mere weeks. And the ‘Terminator’ star warns against it.

While fitness needs to be easily accessible and inclusive, Schwarzenegger strongly believed that it doesn’t guarantee instant results. In order to see any significant changes in the body, one must be consistent with their diet and training for a considerable amount of time.

“Today is the first day of the year. And we have a warning: don’t fall for the same trap. Most diets and workouts promise the end result in just a few weeks. It’s tempting, but it’s a trap”

Many high-intensity home workouts promise abs or biceps within 2-4 weeks. And while they may be beneficial to some extent, they could also end up misleading fitness enthusiasts. Instead, Schwarzenegger suggests picking routines and diet plans that don’t overpromise and underdeliver.

“Spend your time finding a plan that you can trust”

With his mobile application, the star offered a plethora of options for fitness enthusiasts to explore. From workout routines, to habit trackers, to even scientific articles surrounding various fitness concerns – Schwarzenegger offers it all.

Recently, to boost the morale of his village and stick to his idea of inclusivity in workouts, Schwarzenegger launched the best New Year’s gift for everyone.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is on a crusade to make everyone fit

With his newsletter, Schwarzenegger now has over 600,000 members reading and following his fitness tips. But he didn’t stop there. To make things more accessible, he sought fans’ advice on how he could improve his approach towards workouts. And he came up with a brilliant solution.

With over 30 exercise routines ranging over different periods, the icon released a free e-book that contained all these routines in one place. The difficulties ranged from extremely beginner-friendly to professional-level workouts. With this, Schwarzenegger rang in the New Year with immense joy and zeal for fitness.