“The Crusade I’ve Been On”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Best New Year’s Gift for Fitness Enthusiasts of All Ages

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes in not pushing things away for some other time. New Year resolutions are the ways of the past; if one must work out, one must start right away and finish strong. That’s why he introduced fitness challenges through his newsletter to get his 600,000-member village pumped up.

But the former bodybuilder recently acknowledged that his followers needed a one-stop site to get all of his training recommendations. Therefore, just a day shy of the new year, Schwarzenegger announced his e-book of all the workouts he’d recommended so far.

Launching his new release on social media, the star explained how the e-book was born from the needs and demands of his village. Since weekly workouts in the newsletter were a huge hit, people wished they didn’t have to scroll through different blog posts to find their desired routine. Schwarzenegger made this announcement on his Instagram, and the post’s caption read:

“We made a book of our workouts, completely free, that’s over 100 pages.”

As Schwarzenegger mentioned, the guide consists of over 30 different workout routines, each aimed at different purposes. But all of them are guaranteed to give you a good pump. Some are aimed at people who’ve never worked out before and want to get moving; for instance, the 20 Second Burn. Some target a longer time for fitness enthusiasts who want to test their endurance, for instance, the Foundation workout.

Across all of these routines, Schwarzenegger’s message was simple. He wanted to make exercise as inclusive as possible. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never stepped foot in a gym or if you’re a professional trainer.

“Fitness is for everyone. That’s the guiding principle of the crusade I’ve been on for more than five decades: to spread my love of health and fitness all over the world.”

And at 76, the Austrian Oak didn’t feel the need to specify that the e-book has no age limits. As long as one has the zeal to stay fit, these workouts are achievable.

Arnold Schwarzenegger champions inclusivity, even at gyms

While one might intend to stay fit, resources like gyms and exercise centers may not always suit one’s needs. In an address at the Arnold Classic, the star once pointed out an integral subject during a heartwarming segment.

Introducing some of his heroes, he welcomed a group of specially-abled strength athletes who showed off some challenging lifts. Schwarzenegger highlighted how one couldn’t brag about a successful gym until they catered to the group he just witnessed. And that’s why his motto, that fitness is for everyone, should be held up with respect.